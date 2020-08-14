No. 1 recruit Jack Sawyer opts-out of HS for Ohio State -- now

Even when Ohio State doesn’t play football, the Buckeyes find a way to win.

Jack Sawyer, the No. 1 recruit in the country, announced Friday he is leaving high school after three seasons to prepare for his college football career in Columbus.

Sawyer, a 6-5, 230-pound defensive end at Pickerington North High School in Ohio, cited the uncertainty of the state of prep football due to COVID-19 for his decision.

“After extensive discussion with my parents and coaches regarding the uncertainty of this high school football season and the probability of a spring collegiate season, I have decided to focus on training and preparation for my early enrollment at Ohio State,” Sawyer said.

Thankful for the awesome 3 years playing for Pickerington North. See you soon #BuckeyeNation. pic.twitter.com/mC09WDWcTJ — Jack Sawyer (@jacksawyer40) August 14, 2020

Sawyer joins a powerhouse recruiting class that has seen Ohio State ranked at No. 1 for 2021.

Sawyer becomes the fifth member of Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2021 to announce he will not play his senior year of high school football, joining TreVeyon Henderson, Jordan Hancock, Sam Hart and Evan Pryor. Henderson,