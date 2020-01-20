North Carolina dad charged for tackling son's foe at HS wrestling match

This would be the extreme case of the overly protective parent.

Barry Lee Jones’ son, who attends Hickory Ridge High School in North Carolina, was in a wrestling match against a foe from Southeast Guilford over the weekend

Jones’ son was taken down with a move the referee in the bout signaled was illegal. Barry Lee Jones then charged onto the mat and tackled his son’s opponent to the floor.

The student wasn’t injured in the incident, police said.

Father charged after tackling son’s opponent at high school wrestling match https://t.co/FelPtVzSc1 pic.twitter.com/jFfT98Wbpw — FOX61 (@FOX61News) January 20, 2020

Jones was processed at the Cabarrus County Jail and received a $1,000 secured bond.