Party leads Alaska high school to temporarily shut down fall sports, end football season

Eagle River High School’s football season is over after a string of positive COVID-19 tests have forced the program into quarantine in the middle of the playoffs.

According to Anchorage Daily News, a “private social event” held last weekend has led to a 48-hour shutdown of the school’s fall sports and activities. A letter sent to families with students at Eagle River stated multiple students either tested positive for COVID-19 or were identified as close contacts of those who tested positive following a party that participants from at least five sports and activities programs.

The district deemed the 48-hour shutdown necessary so it can “further investigate the full scope of the potential exposure to staff and students.”

“The District arrived at this decision after learning of a private social event in Eagle River last Saturday evening where student-athletes from at least five separate sports and activities programs attended,” the letter said.

Eagle River’s football team was placed in a 14-day quarantine, meaning it will have to forfeit its Division II playoff game against reigning state champion Soldotna this week. Eagle River was slated to play undefeated East High School in its regular-season finale last Saturday, but forfeited the game in an effort to “eliminate the team’s exposure to the virus prior to the playoffs.”