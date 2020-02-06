Report: JV basketball players from New Jersey school attack, beat coach

A terrifying story has surfaced out of New Jersey. Members of the Shabazz High School junior varsity boys basketball team repeatedly punched and kicked their coach in a violent attack in Newark following a game Tuesday night, officials confirmed to NJ Advance Media.

Another media outlet obtained the video that shows players punching, kicking and stomping the coach, who has not been named to the ground. RLS media reported a preliminary investigation about the attack that occurred on Tuesday night after Shabazz lost at Livingston, 58-51, to fall to 0-14.

In a copy of the video provided by RLS to New Jersey 101.5 three students are chasing the coach towards the school as someone yells, “they’re about to jump the basketball coach! They’re about to jump the basketball coach.” One of the students pulls the coach to the ground and several other people join the group kicking the coach. “Kill! Kill!” can be heard repeatedly as kicking and punching continues for several seconds. The group then stops and walks away as the coach gets up and the video ends.

The players punched, kicked and stomped the coach for about 25 seconds before he got up on his own and walked away.

The players have been suspended.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka in a statement said that he went to the school Thursday to meet with players, coaches and Superintendent Roger Leon.

“The actions of these students will not be tolerated and they do not represent the majority of the school,” Baraka said. “We support the superintendent and principal and will do what we can to make the rest of the year successful.”