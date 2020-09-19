Report: New Jersey program shuts down due to COVID-19

There are going to be plenty of hiccups and potholes for all sports during the pandemic. The latest on the prep level is the pausing of a football program in New Jersey.

Per NJ.com:

Delran Superintendent Dr. Brian Brotschul confirmed Friday night that its varsity and junior varsity teams will be shut down due to circumstances related to COVID-19.

In an email to NJ Advance Media, Brotschul said: “The Delran Township Board of Education works in lockstep with the New Jersey Department of Health, New Jersey Department of Education, NJSIAA Medical Task Force and West Jersey Football League protocols and values the safety of all of its stakeholders above all else. Due to considerations regarding a COVID-19 test result, all in person activities for the varsity and junior varsity football team at Delran High School will resume on September 29, 2020. We look forward to meeting Cinnaminson to open the 2020 campaign provided that health and safety protocols can be met by both teams.”