Ryan Mutombo follows in father's footsteps, commits to Georgetown

Ryan Mutombo has decided to play in his father’s footsteps and play his college basketball for Patrick Ewing at Georgetown.

Mutombo, son of Georgetown legend and eight-time NBA All-Star Dikembe Mutombo, committed to the Hoyas on Sunday night. Mutombo ultimately picked Georgetown over programs such as Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee and Stanford.

Solid as they come💙 pic.twitter.com/vhvKNuzbLW — Ryan Mutombo (@RyanMutombo) October 5, 2020

“Legit size with long arms and a sturdy frame,” 247Sports’ Evan Daniels said in Mutombo’s scouting report. “Has terrific hands & touch around the basket. Good feel as a passer out of the high post and on the block. Shot the ball from the mid-range area with confidence, and mechanics are fine. Impressive feel for the game and a high IQ. Good area rebounder and rim protector. Lacks lift and just gets end-to-end OK. True low post player. A late bloomer with major upside.”

According to 247Sports, Mutombo is the No. 71 recruit in the class of 2021, No. 13 center and No. 3 prospect in Georgia. He is also the fourth commitment in Georgetown’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Tyler Beard, Jalin Billingsley and Jordan Riley.