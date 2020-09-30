Son of NBA player ranked No. 1 ... and it isn't Bronny

USA Today Sports

Boys Basketball

By September 30, 2020 3:51 pm

The list of top recruits for the Class of 2023 has been released by 247sports.com. A son of an NBA player is in the top spot and it isn’t Bronny James, son of LeBron.

The No. 1 recruit per the list is Camden (NJ) High’s DaJuan Wagner Jr,, a 6-foot-3 point guard.

Per 247sports:

As the No. 1 prospect in the class, Wagner Jr. appears to be in the mix to make it three generations of McDonald’s All-Americans in one family, which would be a first.

Wagner’s high school coach is Rick Brunson, who was a McDonald’s All-American in his own right, is also the father of Jalen Brunson who was a McDonald’s All-American that starred at Villanova and is now in the NBA with the Dallas Mavericks.

Wagner’s grandfather, Milt, as well as his dad, Dajuan, played in the NBA.

Bronny, who plays for Sierra Canyon, is in the 30 slot.

 

 

