State group declines February start of high-risk high school sports in New York

“High-risk” high school sports not played in the fall remain on track to begin on March 1 after the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s executive committee declined a proposal to start one week earlier.

According to the Buffalo News, officials from Section I in New York proposed football, volleyball and competitive cheerleaders, which were not permitted to take place in the fall because of COVID-19, proposed “Fall 2” sports be allowed to begin practice on Feb. 22 with section approval.

However, the 22 voting members of the committee voted 10-10 with two abstentions. NYSPHSAA President Julie Bergman then voted against changing the start date, defeating the proposal.

“An earlier start date would create a more equitable season length across the four-season model with no overlap between seasons, unless a section chose to extend their season and/or was participating in an NYSPHSAA Regional or State Championship,” Section I said.

Under the NYSPHSAA’s current calendar, winter sports in New York state end Feb. 21, excluding teams playing deep into the postseason. Section I’s proposal would have started the “Fall 2” season the next day.