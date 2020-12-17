Texas football player banned from state high school sports after attacking referee

Emmanuel Duron, the football player that attacked a referee after being ejected from a game earlier this month, has been suspended from all future athletic activities in Texas.

The Texas University Interscholastic League (UIL) voted unanimously Monday to ban Duron from UIL-sanctioned activities through the remainder of the 2020-21 academic year, according to the Monitor in McAllen. Duron, who was an all-state wrestler as a junior, will not be able to participate in competition this winter.

Edinburg’s athletic programs were also punished for the incident. Edinburg football coach JJ Leija was placed on one year’s probation for the 2021-22 academic year, while all of the school’s athletic programs will be on probation through the 2022-23 academic year.

Duron was arrested and charged with assault after running onto the field and throwing a referee to the ground after he was ejected from Edinburg’s first-round playoff matchup on Dec. 3. Duron was originally whistled for roughing the passer and then flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for reportedly saying something to the official. He was then escorted back to the sideline before running back onto the field and hitting the referee after his ejection was announced.

“I’d like to say that I’m sorry for what happened to my coaches, my family and to the UIL,” Duron said Monday, per the Monitor.

Edinburg was removed from the playoffs following the incident.

“We as a district understand that it is a very unfortunate incident for the team, as the students and coaching staff worked very hard throughout the year for this season, but it is important that our district abides by the rules and regulations set forth by the UIL,” Edinburg CISD interim superintendent Gilbert Garza said.

“Our district’s leadership agrees with the committee also that such incidents are not acceptable and will not be tolerated. Moving forward, our district is committed to developing and implementing a plan of action to proactively deter any future misconduct by any future student-athlete.”

