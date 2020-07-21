Texas high school football delayed until September

Texas has become the next state to weigh in on when its high school football season will start. And the Lone Star State is proceeding with caution, pushing its kickoff to Sept. 7, with games starting September 24 amid COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The UIL announced today their plans for the 2020 season. The change primary reflects 5 and 6A schools; as 1-4A stay on track for a normal season.

For those 5 and 6A schools, opening season practices will be pushed back from August 3rd to September 7th. The season start is now set for September 24th. And, State Championships will be some time in January 2021. This is more than likely because of the uncertainty of the NFL’s playoff schedule and if the Dallas Cowboys will be hosting a playoff game.