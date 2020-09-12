Thad Franklin stars as Chaminade downs Champagnat in Florida

Class 3A state champion Chaminade defeated reigning Class 2A champion Champagnat Catholic, 27-14, Friday behind a powerhouse performance by Thad Franklin.

Thad Franklin with a bruising run to set up a 1-yard touchdown. Chaminade-Madonna ties it at 7-7. Fellow Miami commit Allan Haye gave a short field with a sack on fourth down.

Franklin, a University of Miami commit, rushed for 164 yards on 28 carries and scored all four touchdowns to lead Chaminade to a 27-14 victory.

Aside from Franklin, Chaminade was meek on offense. In its other 19 plays, it gained 23 yards.

“If that’s what it comes down to, then that’s what it is and I’ll do whatever it takes,” Franklin told the Miami Herald. “Honestly, it just felt good to get out there and play. Yeah, I’m pretty tired and a little sore, for sure.”