The best teams in high school sports history

The high school sports landscape has produced some absolutely dominating teams throughout history—from the juggernauts playing under the now-infamous Friday night lights to the greats on the track, in the pool, on the court, mat, and field.

Which ones are the greatest of all time, though?

That’s not an easy question to answer. Besides the school’s size (class/division), the different eras, competition, plus advancements in training and even technology makes for a lot of a grey area. (High school sports have been around since the late-1800s, too, so we’re talking about a lot of landscape.)

But when factoring in overall resumes—the dominance within the state and nationally, regardless of era—it’s hard to argue that these teams shouldn’t be considered the best in high school sports history:

(Note: Schools are listed alphabetically)

Albuquerque Academy Chargers Boys Tennis (Albuquerque, NM)

Recent domination on the tennis court takes us to New Mexico, where an excellent program has held serve with seemingly relative ease. The Albuquerque Academy’s boys tennis team has won 24 state titles, which includes an incredible current streak of 17 in a row. No other tennis team in the nation can say the same thing.