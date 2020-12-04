Top 2021 QB recruit Jake Garcia de-commits from USC

One of the top quarterback recruits in the class of 2021 is back on the market.

Four-star Loganville (Ga.) Grayson signal-caller Jake Garcia de-committed from USC on Thursday night. Garcia had been committed to the Trojans since Sept. 2019, but kept his recruitment open and maintained a dialogue with schools across the country. Since Garcia’s commitment, USC has offered two other 2021 quarterbacks — Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart.

“I want to thank coach Helton, coach Harrell and coach Doege and the USC coaching staff for the opportunity to play at the next level,” Garcia wrote on Twitter. “However, after many discussions with my family and careful consideration, I am de-committing from USC. Doing so will allow me to honestly evaluate my options as the early signing date quickly approaches. No love has been lost for the USC family.”

A California native, Garcia transferred to Grayson to play his senior season with high school football in his home state on hold before enrolling at a college in January. Miami is now the favorite to secure a commitment from Garcia, as his 247Sports Crystal Ball reads heavily in favor of the Hurricanes.

“Loose, athletic frame with a pure stroke and effortless delivery,” 247Sports’ Greg Biggins said in his scouting report of Garcia. “He throws with touch and accuracy, can change speeds and has a nice feel for the position. Can throw with timing and has a nice feel for the position. Understands when to take some off and doesn’t try and throw all fastballs. Has tightened his release and gets the ball out quickly from different arm angles.”

Has improved athletically and looks comfortable rolling out and throwing on the run. Can continue to improve throwing a tighter ball and doesn’t spin it as consistently as you would like to see but don’t think it will be an issue for him moving forward. Projects as an impact upper-tier Power 5 starter and future NFL draft pick.”