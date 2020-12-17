Top 2021 QB recruit Jake Garcia signs with Miami

The top remaining quarterback recruits in the class of 2021 is off the board.

After de-committing from USC earlier this month, four-star Loganville (Ga.) Grayson signal-caller landed on his feet Wednesday night, signing with Miami. He is the Hurricanes’ second-highest ranked quarterback signee in program history, according to 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins.

Garcia had been committed to USC since Sept. 2019, but backed off his pledge to the Trojans on Dec. 4. Despite his commitment to USC, Garcia kept his recruitment open and maintained a dialogue with schools across the country. USC signed two 2021 quarterbacks on Wednesday — Jaxson Dart and Miller Moss.

“I want to thank coach Helton, coach Harrell and coach Doege and the USC coaching staff for the opportunity to play at the next level,” Garcia wrote on Twitter. “However, after many discussions with my family and careful consideration, I am de-committing from USC. Doing so will allow me to honestly evaluate my options as the early signing date quickly approaches. No love has been lost for the USC family.”

A California native, Garcia transferred to Grayson to play his senior season with high school football in his home state on hold before enrolling at a college in January. Garcia’s senior season is still rolling, as Grayson is a semifinalist in the Georgia state playoffs.

“Loose, athletic frame with a pure stroke and effortless delivery,” 247Sports’ Greg Biggins said in his scouting report of Garcia. “He throws with touch and accuracy, can change speeds and has a nice feel for the position. Can throw with timing and has a nice feel for the position. Understands when to take some off and doesn’t try and throw all fastballs. Has tightened his release and gets the ball out quickly from different arm angles.”

Has improved athletically and looks comfortable rolling out and throwing on the run. Can continue to improve throwing a tighter ball and doesn’t spin it as consistently as you would like to see but don’t think it will be an issue for him moving forward. Projects as an impact upper-tier Power 5 starter and future NFL draft pick.”

