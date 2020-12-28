Top 2022 QB recruit Quinn Ewers returns, leads team to playoff win

Two months on the sideline did little to deter top 2022 quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers from leading his team to a playoff victory on Christmas Eve.

Ewers, who had not started a game since Oct. 30 due to a sports hernia, returned for Southlake Carroll in the second round of the Texas 6A Division 1 playoffs and powered the Dragons to a 30-26 win over Martin High School with 251 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air.

“What a game,” Ewers said, per Darren Lauber of the Star-Telegram. “It feels amazing to be back out here with my guys. Being on the sideline is just horrible and I hate that feeling. You feel useless at some point, but it feels so great to be back out here.”

Southlake Carroll will now face Euless Trinity in the 6A Division 1 quarterfinals. Euless Trinity needed some fireworks of its own to advance in the postseason, as junior running back Ollie Gordon rushed for 455 yards and six touchdowns on 49 carries to spark an upset over Allen, ranked No. 13 in the USA Today Super 25.

As for Ewers, he has made headlines throughout the last couple of months despite suiting up. The No. 1 recruit in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports backed off his commitment to Texas in November and flipped to Ohio State on Nov. 19.

“I loved the University of Texas and it had nothing bad towards them obviously, but I just felt like it wasn’t the right fit for me right now and I just realized that and I looked into Ohio State pretty hard and I realized that was the right spot for me to be,” Ewers told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.