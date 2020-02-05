Top prospect out of Texas Ty'Kieast Crawford will take junior college route

One of the bigger targets for national champion LSU won’t be going to Baton Rouge or any other four-year school … for the time being.

“I would like to announce I will not be attending a four-year university,” Ty’Kieast Crawford of Carthage HS in Texas said Wednesday. “I will be going the JUCO route, so I would like to announce I’ll be attending Kilgore College.”

There was no heavy favorite to land Crawford, who had offers from LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama and many other college programs.

Per 247Sports:

Crawford also made multiple visits to Baton Rouge for games this past season, and had he been in position to enter the FBS ranks immediately out of high school, the Tigers were considered the team to beat. LSU had held predictions on his 247Sports Crystal Ball, but all five picks went “foggy” when Crawford revealed he was unsure of where things stood with JUCO vs. a four-year program as the next step.

In the short term, the offensive lineman will work on boosting his GPA and test scores.

Expect plenty of coaches to keep a sharp eye on Kilgore College in 2019.