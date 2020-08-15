Top recruit in Class of '22, QB Quinn Ewers, picks Texas

The University of Texas received a significant commitment Friday. High school star Quinn Ewers of The Southlake Carroll committed to Texas over Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Ewers is considered the top recruit in the Class of 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Ewers completed 72.4% of his passes as a sophomore, throwing for 4,003 yards and 45 touchdowns.

The highest rated QB prospects ever according to 247Sports Composite. 1. #Texas Quinn Ewers – 1.0000

1. #Texas Vince Young – 1.0000

3. Trevor Lawrence – .9999

4. Justin Fields – 0.9998

5. Brock Berlin – 0.9998

6. Terrellle Pryor – 0.9997

7. Bryce Young – 0.9994 — CJ Vogel (@cjvogel3) August 14, 2020

Ewers is the first No. 1 prospect to commit to Texas since Vince Young and could join Young as one of six players to earn perfect ratings from 247Sports.

Coach Tom Herman was thrilled. In his own way.