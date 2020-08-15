USA Today Sports

Top recruit in Class of '22, QB Quinn Ewers, picks Texas

Football

By August 14, 2020 10:46 pm

By |

The University of Texas received a significant commitment Friday. High school star Quinn Ewers of The Southlake Carroll committed to Texas over Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Ewers is considered the top recruit in the Class of 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Ewers completed 72.4% of his passes as a sophomore, throwing for 4,003 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Ewers is the first No. 1 prospect to commit to Texas since Vince Young and could join Young as one of six players to earn perfect ratings from 247Sports.

Coach Tom Herman was thrilled. In his own way.

