WATCH: No. 7 Thompson stages miracle comeback to win Alabama 7A title

Thompson High School (Ala.), ranked No. 7 in the USA Today Super 25, was on the verge of seeing its storybook 2020 season come to a crushing end in the Alabama 7A state championship game Wednesday night.

Then, a miracle happened.

Auburn High School had Thompson on the ropes, up 28-19 with less than two minutes remaining and in possession of the football in Thompson territory. On third down, Auburn kneeled out of the shotgun in an effort to run more time off the clock before punting. However, the field position Auburn cost itself by kneeling out of the shotgun proved costly, as Thompson blocked Auburn’s punt, scooped it up and used the short field to its advantage en route to a touchdown to cut the lead to two with 18 seconds remaining.

Oh Thompson. Not over yet 7A fans. Punt is blocked. Auburn 28, Thompson 26 | :18 4Q | Thompson must get onside kick. pic.twitter.com/ku4HqIUD2d — Alabama7AFootball (@AL7AFootball) December 3, 2020

Despite Thompson’s newfound life, Auburn still had the upper hand. The Warriors would have to recover the onside kick and get into field goal range with under 20 seconds and no timeouts.

And that’s exactly what they did.

Thompson miraculously recovered its onside kick attempt and worked its way into field goal range on the back of two defensive pass interference penalties on Auburn. The icing on the cake? A 35-yard field goal to give Thompson a 29-28 win and a state title to boot.

Thompson 29, Auburn 28 Final. Hardy with the 35-yard game winning field goal as time expires. Thompson with the miracle finish for the 7A State Championship. Unbelievable!@WARRIORNATION20 pic.twitter.com/UBMQQq7f6j — Alabama7AFootball (@AL7AFootball) December 3, 2020

Thompson dominated the Alabama high school football scene throughout 2020, posting a 13-0 record with an average margin of victory of 29 points per game. Its miracle win to bring another state championship back to Alabaster, though?

That is something nobody in Thompson’s program will ever forget.