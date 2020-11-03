Vermont officials release winter high school sports guidance

Vermont officials released its guidance on winter high school sports on Tuesday, and two sports did not make the cut.

According to WCAX, Vermont high schools will not offer wrestling or indoor track seasons this winter. In addition to the cancelation of wrestling and indoor track, cheering squads cannot practice vocal routines and spectators are not allowed for any indoor games or practice sessions.

Sports that received permission to compete in the winter can begin practices on Nov. 30 and competition on Jan. 11. Those dates are subject to change, as delays or cancelations to winter sports could happen to winter sports if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Vermont.

Vermont saw 132 new positive coronavirus cases this week, but the state has lowered its projections over the next couple of weeks, with cases peaking at 40 per day. Despite the recent spike in positive cases, Vermont still has the lowest fatality rate in the United States and the lowest positivity rate in the country. As of Tuesday, the state has reported 2,237 total positive cases and 58 deaths.