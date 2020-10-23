USA Today Sports

WATCH: Baserunning drill with YSPN360's Tarrik Brock

WATCH: Baserunning drill with YSPN360's Tarrik Brock

Video

WATCH: Baserunning drill with YSPN360's Tarrik Brock

By October 23, 2020 5:38 pm

By |

Whether you’re just learning the game of baseball or helping your team take a game in the World Series (while helping fans get free tacos), baserunning is an important aspect.

Sure, it doesn’t get the attention that, say, launching balls into the stratosphere might receive, but knowing your way around the basepath shouldn’t be neglected—and that tip goes equally for the coaches.

Not convinced? Just listen to Dodgers’ leadoff man, Mookie Betts:

As part of the coaching staff for our partners at YSPN360—and someone who has worked with the Dodgers in the past—Pittsburgh Pirates first base coach Tarrik Brock shares Mookie’s thoughts. 

And better yet, he has taken his professional-level baserunning tips and drills and broken them down, so it works just as easily for young players as it does for the guys in the MLB. 

One of his best to use this winter for right-handers (like Betts) is this Out of the Box—Fast Arms drill: 

Related: Learn about the Journey vs. Process with Coach Brock

Coach Tarrik Brock, working with the Dodgers in 2019’s spring training.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , Video, YSPN360

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2020/watch-baserunning-drill-with-yspn360s-tarrik-brock-dodgers-mookie-betts-mlb
WATCH: Baserunning drill with YSPN360's Tarrik Brock
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.