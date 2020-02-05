WATCH: Ennis Rakestraw Jr. chooses Missouri over Texas, Alabama

Missouri faces a tough battle to compete in the SEC. The Tigers got a boost on Signing Day when they beat out Alabama and Texas for rising star Ellis Rakestraw, Jr.

We’ll have more throughout the day on Ennis Rakestraw’s commitment to #Mizzou. For the time being, here’s @samspiegs on how it happened https://t.co/d6jeQ9IDZZ — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) February 5, 2020

Some background on the cornerback from Dallasnews.com:

Missouri was the first major offer that Rakestraw received, back in mid-October. That meant so much to Rakestraw that he pinned a tweet about the offer to the top of his Twitter page.

It capped an incredible rise in the recruiting world for the three-star cornerback, who entered his senior season with no offers from Power 5 schools, but in the last two months became one of the nation’s most coveted players. Before choosing Missouri, Rakestraw took official visits to Colorado State, Alabama and Texas and received offers from Georgia, Miami, Baylor, Michigan State and a host of other FBS schools.

When Rakestraw (6-1, 170) was chosen this season as SportsDay’s All-Area Defensive Player of the Year after helping Duncanville to a second straight state runner-up finish in Class 6A Division I, he talked about one of the low moments of the recruiting process. During his junior year, he tried to attend an Under Armour camp with several teammates and was the only one turned away.

#AGTG EXTREMELY Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Texas #Hookem🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/n1nYdXTEXL — Ennis Rakestraw Jr (@EnnisRakestraw) January 11, 2020

Texas offers Duncanville CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Rakestraw’s stock has absolutely soared over the past month. https://t.co/DXOkrM7GUF — Daniel Seahorn (@DanielSeahorn) January 11, 2020