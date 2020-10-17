Watch: Euclid's Armond Scott with astonishing TD catch

USA Today Sports

Kentucky has plenty of reasons to celebrate this weekend. The Wildcats went into Tennessee and crushed the Volunteers, 34-7, Saturday, their first win in Knoxville since 1984.

And the weekend got off to a flying — acrobatic — start on Friday when a Kentucky commit made an astounding grab that turned into a touchdown.

Check out how Euclid’s Armond Scott kept his eye on the ball and managed to come down with it after a multiple-tip drill.

Scott took off after collecting the ball and didn’t stop until he reached pay dirt!

Here’s a different look:

