Watch: Euclid's Armond Scott with astonishing TD catch

Kentucky has plenty of reasons to celebrate this weekend. The Wildcats went into Tennessee and crushed the Volunteers, 34-7, Saturday, their first win in Knoxville since 1984.

And the weekend got off to a flying — acrobatic — start on Friday when a Kentucky commit made an astounding grab that turned into a touchdown.

Check out how Euclid’s Armond Scott kept his eye on the ball and managed to come down with it after a multiple-tip drill.

Scott took off after collecting the ball and didn’t stop until he reached pay dirt!

Division I, Region 1 Quarterfinals 🏈 2Q | 0:27

(4) Euclid Panthers – 14

(5) St. Ignatius Wildcats – 17 CATCH OF THE YEAR NOMINEE! Armond Scott makes an unbelievable juggling grab that goes for a TD! 🎥 ⬇️ @EUCPanthers @SIHSSports @BrownsYouthFB @FOX8FNTD @NEOSportsInside pic.twitter.com/Bf3bhULdM6 — Northeast Ohio HS Sports (@NEOhsSports) October 17, 2020

Here’s a different look: