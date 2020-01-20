WATCH: Fan ejected after throwing object at LeBron James' son, Bronny

The Sierra Canyon (CA) game against Paul VI Catholic (Va) in the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, (MA), was halted Monday when a fan threw something, possibly a piece of candy, at Bronny James, son of LeBron James.

The Sierra Canyon game was stopped when a fan threw something at Bronny James. Security was called to the court to remove the fan. pic.twitter.com/H14ZrBi5Dg — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2020

LeBron James was among the 4,00 fans at Springfield College to watch the game. Forty cops were scattered around the gym and outside the small arena for additional security.

Yahoo reported:

LeBron came alone Monday and took his reserved seat flanked by five security guards on the baseline nearest the Sierra Canyon bench. Bronny only played 13 minutes and took two shots, missing them both. Early in the second half, a fan threw what appeared to be a piece of candy at Bronny from the stands, causing the ref to stop the game and call security over to kick the fan out. LeBron sat 50 feet away shaking his head as any father would do.

LeBron James tweeted after the game about the incident.

Hating has no age limit! 🤦🏾‍♂️. #JamesGang is build for it and well equipped. As we proceed 👑 https://t.co/6OzvGTxDEW — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2020

Bronny James was held scoreless and Zaire Wade, son of Dwyane Wade, did not play, as Sierra Canyon lost, 70-62.