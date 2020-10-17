Watch: Hail Mary answered as Spring jars Westfield in Texas

Can’t get more cliche than to say Spring HS in Texas was down to its last gasp Friday.
The Lions’ quarterback Bishop Davenport bought time and evaded defenders before unloading and … finding … Travis Sims for the game-winning score.
SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT!!!!
The game ending hail mary from Spring (@springlions1) QB Bishop Davenport (@bishoptheQB) to WR Travis Sims@BobSlovakSports & @bbrocker1 on the call
Trailing 23-21 with just seconds left, Spring snapped the ball at its own 49-yard line, Davenport retreated all the way to the 38, evaded a tackler, stepped back to around the 41 and then heaved it straight down the middle of the field to junior wide receiver Travis Sims, who somehow got behind a pack of defenders and made a great play in his own right to haul it in for the score.
The loss was a heartbreaker for Westfield, which fell behind 21-0 against Spring only to claw back and take a 23-21 lead of its own.