USA Today Sports

Watch: Hail Mary answered as Spring jars Westfield in Texas

Watch: Hail Mary answered as Spring jars Westfield in Texas

Outside The Box

Watch: Hail Mary answered as Spring jars Westfield in Texas

By October 17, 2020 4:01 pm

By |

Can’t get more cliche than to say Spring HS in Texas was down to its last gasp Friday.

The Lions’ quarterback Bishop Davenport bought time and evaded defenders before unloading and … finding … Travis Sims for the game-winning score.

Per Maxpreps.com:

Trailing 23-21 with just seconds left, Spring snapped the ball at its own 49-yard line, Davenport retreated all the way to the 38, evaded a tackler, stepped back to around the 41 and then heaved it straight down the middle of the field to junior wide receiver Travis Sims, who somehow got behind a pack of defenders and made a great play in his own right to haul it in for the score.

The loss was a heartbreaker for Westfield, which fell behind 21-0 against Spring only to claw back and take a 23-21 lead of its own.

, Football, Outside The Box

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2020/watch-hail-mary-answered-as-spring-jars-westfield-in-texas
Watch: Hail Mary answered as Spring jars Westfield in Texas
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.