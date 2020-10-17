Watch: Hail Mary answered as Spring jars Westfield in Texas

Can’t get more cliche than to say Spring HS in Texas was down to its last gasp Friday.

The Lions’ quarterback Bishop Davenport bought time and evaded defenders before unloading and … finding … Travis Sims for the game-winning score.

SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT!!!! The game ending hail mary from Spring (@springlions1) QB Bishop Davenport (@bishoptheQB) to WR Travis Sims@BobSlovakSports & @bbrocker1 on the call Click here to watch the game live: https://t.co/dSWhcYGJ50@joeagleason @abc13sports @MaxPreps pic.twitter.com/9O4Uub3Wta — Texan Live (@Texan_Live) October 17, 2020

Per Maxpreps.com: