Watch: Sierra Canyon pulls off miracle win with 13-0 late run, buzzer-beater

Sierra Canyon is the glamour high school when it comes to hoops. The Trailblazers added a miracle chapter to their burgeoning legacy Tuesday.

They unleashed a 13-0 run that was capped by Ziaire Williams’ buzzer-beater for a spine-tingling, 63-61 victory over Etiwanda to advance to the CIF State Open Division title game.

Ziaire Williams wins it for Sierra Canyon. 63-61. pic.twitter.com/1FZ1vl6W3g — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 11, 2020

Check it out via Tarek Fattal of the LA Daily News:

Ziaire Williams with the buzzer beater! Sierra Canyon wins 63-61. Trailblazers use a 13-0 run to comeback and advance to third state CIF State Open Division title game. UNREAL finish. pic.twitter.com/BacgD5nFEs — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) March 11, 2020

Sierra Canyon has an 18-game postseason winning streak spanning the last three seasons but it appeared in jeopardy before the amazing run.

Per the Daily News:

Etiwanda held a 61-50 lead with 2:43 left in the game when the Trailblazers (30-4) turned on a full-court press that the Eagles couldn’t handle. A mixture of steals and Etiwanda mishaps helped Sierra Canyon make quick baskets to erase the deficit. “It all happened so fast,” Etiwanda senior Jaylen Clark said. “Honestly, I looked up and saw the score and the time – I though we were headed to Sacramento.” Brandon Boston Jr. hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 61-61. Etiwanda (30-4) used a full shot clock on the ensuing possession to waste time and take the lead, but Brantly Stevenson was forced into a deep 3-pointer that was off the mark. Williams skied for the rebound to eventually set up his own heroics after a timeout. “That was the biggest rebound of my career,” Williams said.

Not everyone was happy after the victory. Dwyane Wade said he would not go to the team’s championship game because he is unhappy with the playing time his son is getting with the Trailblazers.