WATCH: Texas commit Ja'Tavion Sanders makes absurd one-handed touchdown catch

If the 2020 high school football season has taught us anything, it’s this: Texas commit Ja’Tavion Sanders is a walking highlight reel.

Sanders took the field for Ryan (Texas) against Frisco Lone Star High School on Friday night and did not disappoint, making a ridiculous 25-yard, one-handed touchdown catch in a 35-21 Ryan win. Sanders finished with six receptions for 80 yards and a score. He also took four carries for 10 yards as Ryan capped a 9-0 regular season.

What makes Sanders’ grab even more impressive is that he is slated to play defensive end at Texas. That’s right, a future college defensive lineman is going up over defensive backs to make one-handed touchdown catches and thrashing opposing secondaries on a weekly basis.

Another look at Texas commit @Jatavionsanders amazing grab last night. pic.twitter.com/0w1scuyLku — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) December 5, 2020

Only in Texas.