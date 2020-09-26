Watch: Texas commit Ja'Tavion Sanders puts on a stunning show

USA Today Sports

Ja’Tavion Sanders is the No. 2 player in the nation for the Class of 2021. In his first game of the season Friday, the Denton Ryan star showed why.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Sanders, who has committed to the University of Texas, plays on both sides of the ball. Check out this Pick-Six he made in a 47-24 victory over Arlington Martin. And, yes, that’s a one-handed grab.

This time, Sanders was playing offense as he shrugged off Martin defenders on a 32-yard TD pass and run.

And earlier in the game, he tossed defenders away like they were children on a 58-yard scoring play.

“I couldn’t even sleep last night. I was so ready to play this game,” Sanders told the Dallas Morning News after finishing with seven catches for 122 yards. “We want everybody to know that we’re still dominant … that we haven’t lost any power that we had last year.”

