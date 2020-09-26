Watch: Texas commit Ja'Tavion Sanders puts on a stunning show

Ja’Tavion Sanders is the No. 2 player in the nation for the Class of 2021. In his first game of the season Friday, the Denton Ryan star showed why.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Sanders, who has committed to the University of Texas, plays on both sides of the ball. Check out this Pick-Six he made in a 47-24 victory over Arlington Martin. And, yes, that’s a one-handed grab.

Is there anything that @TexasFootball commit Ja’Tavion Sanders can’t do? Already with two TD CATCHES, the defensive end makes this one-handed interception and returns it 69 yards for Denton Ryan TD and 40-10 lead over Martin.#txhsfb @SportsDayHS @ihss_dfw @dctf @dentonisd pic.twitter.com/fnjUgah2NJ — Greg Riddle (@DMNGregRiddle) September 25, 2020

This time, Sanders was playing offense as he shrugged off Martin defenders on a 32-yard TD pass and run.

Another highlight-reel TD catch for @TexasFootball commit Ja’Tavion Sanders, who jukes one defender and stiff-arms another on 32-yard score. Martin blocks PAT and runs back for 2 points. Ryan leads 33-10, 1:54 left third quarter.#txhsfb @SportsDayHS @dctf @ihss_dfw @dentonisd pic.twitter.com/vGXtJM1RHw — Greg Riddle (@DMNGregRiddle) September 25, 2020

And earlier in the game, he tossed defenders away like they were children on a 58-yard scoring play.

.@TexasFootball commit Ja’Tavion Sanders catches short pass from @MemphisFB commit Seth Henigan and then Sanders uses his power to push away a defender and sprint 58 yards for TD and 14-0 Denton Ryan lead over Martin.#txhsfb @SportsDayHS @dentonisd @dctf @RyanRaiderFB @ihss_dfw pic.twitter.com/LmtwnIpuRU — Greg Riddle (@DMNGregRiddle) September 25, 2020

“I couldn’t even sleep last night. I was so ready to play this game,” Sanders told the Dallas Morning News after finishing with seven catches for 122 yards. “We want everybody to know that we’re still dominant … that we haven’t lost any power that we had last year.”