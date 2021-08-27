2021 AVCA/USA TODAY preseason regional high school volleyball rankings

Here are the regional volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of August 27, 2021.
Region: 1
Preseason Rank | High School | Record
1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 0-0
2. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 0-0
3. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 0-0
4. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 0-0
5. Barnstable High School (Hyannis, Mass.): 0-0
6. South Kingstown High School (Wakefield, R.I.): 0-0
7. Dover High School (Dover, N.H.): 0-0
8. Darien High School (Darien, Conn.): 0-0
9. Smithtown West High School (Smithtown, N.Y): 0-0
10. Frontier High School (Hamburg, N.Y.): 0-0
Region: 2
Preseason Rank | High School | Record
1. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Penn.): 0-0
2. Loudoun County High School (Leesburg, Va.): 0-0
3. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 0-0
4. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 0-0
5. St. John’s (D.C.) (Washington, D.C.): 0-0
6. Col. Zadok Magruder High School (Derwood Md.): 0-0
7. Northern Valley Demarest High School (Demarest, N.J.): 0-0
8. Hempfield High School (Landisville, Penn.): 0-0
9. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.): 0-0
10. Broadneck High School (Annapolis, Md.): 0-0
Region: 3
Preseason Rank | High School | Record
1. Spain Park (Birmingham, Ala.): 5-0
2. Sequoyah (Canton, Ga.): 11-0
3. Brentwood (Brentwood Tenn.): 6-2
4. Dorman (Roebuck S.C.): 4-2
5. Bayside (Daphne Ala.): 2-0
6. St. Pius (Atlanta, Ga.): 5-0
7. Lyman (Longwood, Fla.): 0-0
8. Walton (Marietta, Ga.): 4-1
9. North Raleigh Christian (Raleigh, N.C.): 1-0
10. Cardinal Newman (Columbia, S.C.): 2-1
Region: 4
Preseason Rank | High School | Record
1. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 15-1
2. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 13-1
3. The Woodlands High School (The Woodlands, Texas): 19-0
4. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 16-0
5. Ridge Point High School (Missouri City, Texas): 11-1
6. Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville Ark.): 1-0
7. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 14-1
8. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 0-0
9. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 14-1
10. Cypress Ranch High School (Houston, Texas): 17-1
Region: 5
Preseason Rank | High School | Record
1. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 3-0
2. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 6-0
3. Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati, Ohio): 0-0
4. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 8-0
5. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.): 0-0
6. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 0-0
7. Yorktown High School (Yorktown, Ind.): 4-0
8. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.): 2-1
9. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 1-0
10. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 6-0
Region: 6
Preseason Rank | High School | Record
1. Liberty North High School (Liberty Mo.): 0-0
2. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 0-0
3. Bolingbrook High School (Bolingbrook, Ill.): 0-0
4. Pleasant Valley High School (Bettendorf, Iowa): 0-0
5. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 0-0
6. Nixa High School (Nixa Mo.): 0-0
7. Luxemburg Casco High School (Luxemburg, Wis.): 0-0
8. Champaign Central High School (Champaign, Ill.): 0-0
9. Burlington High School (Burlington, Wis.): 0-0
10. Genoa-Kingston High School (Genoa, Ill.): 0-0
Region: 7
Preseason Rank | High School | Record
1. Skutt Catholic High School (Omaha, Neb.): 0-0
2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 0-0
3. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 0-0
4. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 0-0
5. Eagan High School (Eagan, Minn.): 0-0
6. Mayer Lutheran High School (Mayer, Minn.): 0-0
7. Elkhorn South High School (Elkhorn, Neb.): 0-0
8. East Ridge High School (Woodbury, Minn.): 0-0
9. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 0-0
10. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 0-0
Region: 8
1. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 0-0
2. Lansing High School (Lansing, Kan.): 0-0
3. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 0-0
4. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.): 0-0
5. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 0-0
6. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 0-0
7. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 0-0
8. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 0-0
9. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 0-0
10. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 0-0
Region: 9
1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 0-0
2. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 0-0
3. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 0-0
4. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.): 0-0
5. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 0-0
6. Hamilton High School (Chandler, Ariz.): 0-0
7. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 0-0
8. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 0-0
9. La Costa Canyon High School (Carlsbad, Calif.): 0-0
10. Perry High School (Gilbert, Ariz.): 0-0
Region: 10
1. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 0-0
2. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 0-0
3. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 0-0
4. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 0-0
5. West Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 0-0
6. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 0-0
7. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 0-0
8. South Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 0-0
9. Thunder Ridge High School (Idaho Falls, Idaho): 0-0
10. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska.): 0-0