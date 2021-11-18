2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 12

USA Today Sports

By November 18, 2021 1:36 pm

Here are the regional volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of November 17, 2021.

Region: 1

Rank | High School | Record

1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 40-3-3

2. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 44-1

3. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 30-0-1

4. Penfield High School (Penfield, N.Y.): 32-5-2

5. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 39-8

6. Hopkinton High School (Hopkinton, Mass.): 21-0

7. North Kingstown High School (North Kingstown, R.I.): 16-0

8. Bedford High School (Bedford, N.H.): 18-0

9. Our Lady of Mercy High School (Rochester, N.Y.): 9-11-1

10. Portville High School (Portville, N.Y.): 36-5

 

Region: 2

Rank | High School | Record

1. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.): 34-0-1

2. Williamstown High School (Williamstown, N.J.): 35-0

3. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 32-1

4. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 23-2

5. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.): 16-1

6. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.): 18-1

7. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.): 32-4

8. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.): 21-3

9. Maryvale Prep (Brooklandville, Md.): 17-0

10. Reservoir High School (Fulton, Md.): 12-2

 

Region: 3

Rank | High School | Record

1. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 30-1

2. Santa Fe High School (Alchula, Fla.): 25-3

3. Green Level High School (Cary, N.C.): 25-1

4. Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.): 47-4

5. Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.): 42-4

6. Dorman High School(Roebuck S.C.): 33-4

7. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 51-1

8. Walton High School (Marietta, Ga.): 26-3

9. North Raleigh Christian (Raleigh, N.C.): 27-2

10. Bayside High School (Daphne, Ala.): 57-6

 

Region: 4

Rank | High School | Record

1. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 45-2

2. Keller High School (Keller, Texas): 31-12

3. Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas): 40-6

4. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 37-4

5. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 41-5

6. Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville, Ark.): 32-4

7. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 47-2

8. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 39-7

9. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 38-8

10. Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.): 33-2

 

Region: 5

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 48-1

2. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.): 30-6

3. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 35-2

4. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 51-2-1

5. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 33-10

6. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 30-6

7. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.): 61-1

8. Grand Rapids Christian (Grand Rapids, Mich.): 32-9

t-9. St. Henry High School (Erlanger, Ky.): 36-8

t-9. Magnificat High School (Rocky-River, Ohio): 23-6

 

Region: 6

Rank | High School | Record

1. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 54-1

2. Oconomowoc High School (Oconomowoc, Wis.): 39-5-1

3. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 41-7-1

4. Cor Jesu Academy (St. Louis, Mo.): 24-5-3

5. Pleasant Valley High School (Pleasant Valley, Iowa): 33-4

6. Metea Valley High School (Aurora, Ill.): 40-2

7. Howard’s Grove High School (Howards Grove, Wis.): 43-5

8. Mater Dei High School (Breese, Ill.): 34-6

9. Lee’s Summit West High School (Lee’s Summit, Mo.): 26-10

10. Montini Catholic High School (Lombard, Ill.): 40-1

 

Region: 7

Rank | High School | Record

1. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 40-0

2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 34-0

3. Millard West High School (Millard, Neb.): 28-7

4. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 28-1

5. East Ridge High School (Woodbury, Minn.): 23-10

6. Omaha Skutt High School (Omaha, Neb.): 33-8

7. Eagan High School (Eagan, Minn.): 25-4

8. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 20-4

9. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 33-2

10. Norris High School (Firth, Neb.): 35-3

 

Region: 8

Rank | High School | Record

1. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 40-2

2. Lansing High School (Lansing, Kan.): 40-1

3. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 32-2

4. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 26-2

5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 38-4

6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 24-1

7. Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.): 40-2

8. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 23-3

9. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 27-4

10. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 24-5

 

Region: 9

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 33-0

2. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 35-4

3. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 36-6

4. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 28-3

5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 28-9

6. Hamilton High School (Chandler, Ariz.): 24-2

7. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 27-9

8. Lakewood High School (Lakewood, Calif.): 24-5

9. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.): 20-10

10. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.): 35-7

 

Region: 10

Rank | High School | Record

1. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 34-2

2. C.M. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 26-0

3. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 36-0

4. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 15-3

5. Lakeside High School (Seattle, Wash.): 25-0

6. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 22-2

7. Kamehameha High School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 13-6

8. Mead High School (Spokane, Wash.): 26-3

9. West Linn High School (West Linn, Ore.): 21-2

10. South Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 43-14

