Final 2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings

Here are the final regional volleyball rankings of the 2021 season via the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Region: 1
Rank | High School | Record
t-1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 43-3-3
t-1. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 49-1
3. Penfield High School (Penfield, N.Y.): 32-5-2
4. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 32-2-1
5. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 44-8
6. Hopkinton High School (Hopkinton, Mass.): 25-0
7. Bedford High School (Bedford, N.H.): 18-0
8. South Kingstown High School (Wakefield, R.I.): 14-3
9. Our Lady of Mercy High School (Rochester, N.Y.): 9-11-1
10. Portville High School (Portville, N.Y.): 42-5
Region: 2
Rank | High School | Record
1.Williamstown High School (Williamstown, N.J.): 38-0
2. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 32-1
3. Loudoun High School (Leesburg, Va.): 26-2
4. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.): 20-1
5. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.): 20-1
6. Maryvale Prep (Brooklandville, Md.): 17-0
7. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.): 35-1-1
8. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 23-2
9. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.): 32-4
10. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.): 20-3
Region: 3
Rank | High School | Record
1. Santa Fe High School (Alchula, Fla.): 25-3
2. Green Level High School (Cary, N.C.): 25-1
3. Plant High School (Tampa, Fla.): 26-5
4. Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.): 47-4
5. Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.): 42-4
6. Dorman High School(Roebuck S.C.): 33-4
7. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 51-1
8. Walton High School (Marietta, Ga.): 26-3
9. North Raleigh Christian (Raleigh, N.C.): 27-2
10. Bayside High School (Daphne, Ala.): 57-6
Region: 4
Rank | High School | Record
1. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 47-2
2. Keller High School (Keller, Texas): 32-13
3. Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas): 42-6
4. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 37-4
5. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 41-5
6. Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville, Ark.): 32-4
7. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 49-2
8. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 39-7
9. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 38-8
10. Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.): 33-2
Region: 5
Rank | High School | Record
1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 53-1
2. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 35-2
3. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.): 30-6
t-4. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.): 64-1
t-4. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 33-10
6. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 52-3-1
t-7. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 30-6
t-7. Grand Rapids Christian (Grand Rapids, Mich.): 33-10
9. Magnificat High School (Rocky-River, Ohio): 23-6
10. St. Henry High School (Erlanger, Ky.): 36-8
Region: 6
Rank | High School | Record
1. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 54-1
2. Oconomowoc High School (Oconomowoc, Wis.): 39-5-1
3. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 41-7-1
4. Cor Jesu Academy (St. Louis, Mo.): 24-5-3
5. Pleasant Valley High School (Pleasant Valley, Iowa): 33-4
6. Metea Valley High School (Aurora, Ill.): 40-2
7. Howard’s Grove High School (Howards Grove, Wis.): 43-5
8. Mater Dei High School (Breese, Ill.): 34-7
9. Lee’s Summit West High School (Lee’s Summit, Mo.): 26-10
10. Montini Catholic High School (Lombard, Ill.): 40-1
Region: 7
Rank | High School | Record
1. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 40-0
2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 34-0
3. Millard West High School (Millard, Neb.): 28-7
4. East Ridge High School (Woodbury, Minn.): 23-10
5. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 23-4
6. Omaha Skutt High School (Omaha, Neb.): 33-8
7. Eagan High School (Eagan, Minn.): 25-4
8. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 37-2
9. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 30-2
10. Norris High School (Firth, Neb.): 35-3
Region: 8
Rank | High School | Record
1. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 40-2
2. Lansing High School (Lansing, Kan.): 40-1
3. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 32-2
4. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 26-2
5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 38-4
6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 24-1
7. Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.): 40-2
8. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 23-3
9. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 27-4
10. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 24-5
Region: 9
Rank | High School | Record
1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 35-0
2. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 35-5
3. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 36-6
4. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 28-3
5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 28-9
6. Hamilton High School (Chandler, Ariz.): 24-2
7. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 27-9
8. Lakewood High School (Lakewood, Calif.): 24-5
9. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.): 20-10
10. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.): 37-8
Region: 10
Rank | High School | Record
1. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 34-2
2. C.M. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 26-0
3. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 36-0
4. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 15-3
5. Mead High School (Spokane, Wash.): 26-3
6. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 22-2
7. Kamehameha High School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 13-6
8. Bothell High School (Bothell, Wash.): 31-3
9. West Linn High School (West Linn, Ore.): 21-2
10. South Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 43-14