Final 2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings

Here are the final regional volleyball rankings of the 2021 season via the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Region: 1

Rank | High School | Record

t-1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 43-3-3

t-1. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 49-1

3. Penfield High School (Penfield, N.Y.): 32-5-2

4. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 32-2-1

5. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 44-8

6. Hopkinton High School (Hopkinton, Mass.): 25-0

7. Bedford High School (Bedford, N.H.): 18-0

8. South Kingstown High School (Wakefield, R.I.): 14-3

9. Our Lady of Mercy High School (Rochester, N.Y.): 9-11-1

10. Portville High School (Portville, N.Y.): 42-5

 

Region: 2

Rank | High School | Record

1.Williamstown High School (Williamstown, N.J.): 38-0 

2. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 32-1

3. Loudoun High School (Leesburg, Va.): 26-2

4. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.): 20-1

5. Arundel High School (Gambrills, Md.): 20-1

6. Maryvale Prep (Brooklandville, Md.): 17-0

7. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.): 35-1-1

8. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 23-2

9. Bishop O’Connell High School (Arlington, Va.): 32-4

10. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.): 20-3

 

Region: 3

Rank | High School | Record

1. Santa Fe High School (Alchula, Fla.): 25-3

2. Green Level High School (Cary, N.C.): 25-1

3. Plant High School (Tampa, Fla.): 26-5

4. Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.): 47-4

5. Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.): 42-4

6. Dorman High School(Roebuck S.C.): 33-4

7. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 51-1

8. Walton High School (Marietta, Ga.): 26-3

9. North Raleigh Christian (Raleigh, N.C.): 27-2

10. Bayside High School (Daphne, Ala.): 57-6

 

Region: 4

Rank | High School | Record

1. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 47-2

2. Keller High School (Keller, Texas): 32-13

3. Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas): 42-6

4. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 37-4

5. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 41-5

6. Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville, Ark.): 32-4

7. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 49-2

8. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 39-7

9. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 38-8

10. Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.): 33-2

 

Region: 5

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 53-1

2. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 35-2

3. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.): 30-6

t-4. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.): 64-1

t-4. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 33-10

6. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 52-3-1

t-7. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 30-6

t-7. Grand Rapids Christian (Grand Rapids, Mich.): 33-10

9. Magnificat High School (Rocky-River, Ohio): 23-6

10. St. Henry High School (Erlanger, Ky.): 36-8

 

Region: 6

Rank | High School | Record

1. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 54-1

2. Oconomowoc High School (Oconomowoc, Wis.): 39-5-1

3. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 41-7-1

4. Cor Jesu Academy (St. Louis, Mo.): 24-5-3

5. Pleasant Valley High School (Pleasant Valley, Iowa): 33-4

6. Metea Valley High School (Aurora, Ill.): 40-2

7. Howard’s Grove High School (Howards Grove, Wis.): 43-5

8. Mater Dei High School (Breese, Ill.): 34-7

9. Lee’s Summit West High School (Lee’s Summit, Mo.): 26-10

10. Montini Catholic High School (Lombard, Ill.): 40-1

 

Region: 7

Rank | High School | Record

1. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 40-0

2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 34-0

3. Millard West High School (Millard, Neb.): 28-7

4. East Ridge High School (Woodbury, Minn.): 23-10

5. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 23-4

6. Omaha Skutt High School (Omaha, Neb.): 33-8

7. Eagan High School (Eagan, Minn.): 25-4

8. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 37-2

9. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 30-2

10. Norris High School (Firth, Neb.): 35-3

 

Region: 8

Rank | High School | Record

1. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 40-2

2. Lansing High School (Lansing, Kan.): 40-1

3. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 32-2

4. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 26-2

5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 38-4

6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 24-1

7. Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.): 40-2

8. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 23-3

9. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 27-4

10. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 24-5

 

Region: 9

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 35-0

2. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 35-5

3. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 36-6

4. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 28-3

5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 28-9

6. Hamilton High School (Chandler, Ariz.): 24-2

7. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 27-9

8. Lakewood High School (Lakewood, Calif.): 24-5

9. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.): 20-10

10. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.): 37-8

 

Region: 10

Rank | High School | Record

1. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 34-2

2. C.M. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 26-0

3. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 36-0

4. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 15-3

5. Mead High School (Spokane, Wash.): 26-3

6. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 22-2

7. Kamehameha High School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 13-6

8. Bothell High School (Bothell, Wash.): 31-3

9. West Linn High School (West Linn, Ore.): 21-2

10. South Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 43-14

