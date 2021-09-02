USA Today Sports

2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 1

Volleyball

By September 2, 2021 1:46 pm

Here are the regional volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of September 2, 2021.

Region: 1

Rank | High School | Record

1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 0-0

2. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 0-0

3. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 0-0

4. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 0-0

5. Barnstable High School (Hyannis, Mass.): 0-0

6. South Kingstown High School (Wakefield, R.I.): 0-0

7. Dover High School (Dover, N.H.): 0-0

8. Darien High School (Darien, Conn.): 0-0

9. Smithtown West High School (Smithtown, N.Y): 0-0

10. Frontier High School (Hamburg, N.Y.): 0-0

 

Region: 2

Rank | High School | Record

1. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.): 0-0

2. Loudoun County High School (Leesburg, Va.): 2-0

3. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 0-0

4. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 0-0

5. St. John’s (D.C.) (Washington, D.C.): 0-0

6. Col. Zadok Magruder High School (Derwood Md.): 0-0

7. Northern Valley Demarest High School (Demarest, N.J.): 0-0

8. Hempfield High School (Landisville, Pa.): 0-0

9. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.): 0-0

10. Broadneck High School (Annapolis, Md.): 0-0

 

Region: 3

Rank | High School | Record

1. Spain Park (Birmingham, Ala.): 13-0

2. Sequoyah (Canton, Ga.): 17-1

3. St. Pius X (Atlanta, Ga.): 8-0

4. Bayside (Daphne Ala.): 17-1

5. Nolensville (Tenn.): 6-0

6. Green Hope (Cary, N.C.): 3-0

7. Dorman (Roebuck S.C.): 6-2

8. River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.): 8-2

9. Audrey Kell (Charlotte, N.C.): 3-0

10. Houston (Germantown, Tenn.): 2-1

 

Region: 4

Rank | High School | Record

1. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 19-1

2. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 24-2

3. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 18-3

4. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 19-5

5. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 18-2

6. Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville Ark.): 2-1

7. The Woodlands High School (The Woodlands, Texas): 25-3

8. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 0-0

9. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 15-1

10. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 19-3

 

Region: 5

Rank | High School | Record

1. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 5-0

2. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 12-0

3. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 10-0

4. Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati, Ohio): 3-0

5. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 4-0

6. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 3-0

7. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 12-0

8. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.): 5-1

9. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 10-0

10. Yorktown High School (Yorktown, Ind.): 8-1

 

Region: 6

Rank | High School | Record

1. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 12-0

2. Pleasant Valley High School (Bettendorf, Iowa): 3-1

3. Nixa High School (Nixa Mo.): 1-0

4. Brookfield Central High School (Wis.): 5-1

5. Howard’s Grove High School (Wis.): 5-2

6. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 9-0

7. Ankeny High School (Iowa): 5-3

8. St. Francis Borgia (Washington, Mo.): 2-0

9. Liberty North High School (Liberty Mo.): 0-1

10. Genoa-Kingston High School (Genoa, Ill.): 2-0

 

Region: 7

Rank | High School | Record

1. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 1-0

2. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 6-0

3. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 2-0

4. Eagan High School (Eagan, Minn.): 0-0

5. Millard West High School (Neb.): 5-1

6. Mayer Lutheran High School (Mayer, Minn.): 1-0

7. Elkhorn South High School (Elkhorn, Neb.): 0-0

8. East Ridge High School (Woodbury, Minn.): 1-0

9. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 7-0

10. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 1-0

 

Region: 8

Rank | High School | Record

1. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 1-0

2. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 1-0

3. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 1-0

4. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 5-0

5. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 2-0

6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 0-0

7. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 1-0

8. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 3-0

9. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 0-0

10. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.): 1-0

 

Region: 9

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 4-0

2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 11-1

3. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.): 7-0

4. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 8-3

5. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 1-2

6. Hamilton High School (Chandler, Ariz.): 0-0

7. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 2-3

8. Torrey Pines High School (San Diego, Calif.): 5-1

9. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 2-0

10. Perry High School (Gilbert, Ariz.): 0-0

 

Region: 10

Rank | High School | Record

1. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 5-1

2. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 3-1

3. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 0-0

4. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 5-1

5. West Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 6-2

6. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 0-0

7. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 2-0

8. South Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 11-2

9. Thunder Ridge High School (Idaho Falls, Idaho): 0-0

10. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska.): 12-2

 

