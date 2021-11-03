USA Today Sports

2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 10

2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 10

Girls Volleyball

2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 10

By November 3, 2021 11:49 am

By |

Here are the regional volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of November 3, 2021.

(Click here to see the latest Super 25)

Region: 1

Rank | High School | Record

1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 38-3-3

2. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 42-1

3. Penfield High School (Penfield, N.Y.): 32-4-2

4. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 24-0

5. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 37-8

6. Hopkinton High School (Hopkinton, Mass.): 20-0

7. North Kingstown High School (North Kingstown, R.I.): 16-0

8. Bedford High School (Bedford, N.H.): 18-0

9. Our Lady of Mercy High School (Rochester, N.Y.): 9-10-1

10. Portville High School (Portville, N.Y.): 33-5

 

Region: 2

Rank | High School | Record

1. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.): 31-0-1

2. Northern Valley Demarest High School (Demarest, N.J.): 21-1

3. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 24-1

4. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 20-1

5. Howard High School (Ellicott City, Md.): 19-1

6. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.): 21-3

7. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.): 14-1

8. Loudoun County High School (Leesburg, Va.): 21-2

9. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.): 15-1

10. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.): 11-4

 

Region: 3

Rank | High School | Record

1. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 25-1

2. Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.): 44-4

3. Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.): 42-4

4. Santa Fe High School (Alchula, Fla.): 24-3

5. Leon High School ( Tallahassee, Fla.): 24-2

6. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 48-1

7. Green Level High School (Cary, N.C.): 21-1

8. Dorman High School(Roebuck S.C.): 28-4 

9. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.): 47-3

10. Walton High School (Marietta, Ga.): 26-3

 

Region: 4

Rank | High School | Record

1. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 40-2

2. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 35-2

3. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 38-4

4. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 36-5

5. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 33-3

6. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 36-6

7. Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville, Ark.): 32-4

8. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 43-2

9. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 38-8

10. Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.): 33-2

 

Region: 5

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 46-1

2. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 32-9

3. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 36-1

4. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 29-5

t-5. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.): 57-1

t-5. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.): 29-6

7. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 20-5

8. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 46-2-1

t-9. Grand Rapids Christian (Grand Rapids, Mich.): 26-8

t-9. Rockford High School (Rockford, Mich.): 36-7

 

Region: 6

Rank | High School | Record

1. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 51-1

2. Oconomowoc High School (Oconomowoc, Wis.): 36-5

3. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 38-6-1

4. Montini Catholic High School (Lombard, Ill.): 33-1

5. Liberty North High School (Liberty, Mo.): 32-4

6. Iowa City Liberty (Appleton, Iowa): 34-4

7.  Lafayette Wildwood (Wildwood, Mo.): 32-5-1

8. Lyons High School (Lagrange, Ill.): 30-3

9. Liberty High School (Liberty, Mo.): 26-5

10. Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.): 32-6

 

Region: 7

Rank | High School | Record

1. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 36-0

2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 30-0

3. Eagan High School (Eagan, Minn.): 25-3

4. Lincoln Southwest High School (Lincoln, Neb.): 30-4

5. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 25-1

6. Millard West High School (Millard, Neb.): 26-6

7. Eden Prairie High School (Eden Prairie, Minn.): 18-6

8. Norris High School (Firth, Neb.): 33-2

9. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 17-4

10. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 30-2

 

Region: 8

Rank | High School | Record

1. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 39-2Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 36-0

2. Lansing High School (Lansing, Kan.): 40-1

3. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 20-2

4. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 29-2

5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 37-3

6. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 19-1

7. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 18-1

8. Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.): 38-2

9. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 25-2

10. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 19-4

 

Region: 9

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 30-0

2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 35-4

3. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 31-4

4. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 26-2

5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 27-8

6. Hamilton High School (Chandler, Ariz.): 20-2

7. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 27-8

8. Lakewood High School (Lakewood, Calif.): 24-4

9. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.): 20-9

10. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.): 31-7

 

Region: 10

Rank | High School | Record

1. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 34-2

2. C.M. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 23-0

3. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 36-0

4. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 13-3

5. Lakeside High School (Seattle, Wash.): 19-0

6. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 20-1

7. Kamehameha High School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 12-5

8. Dimond High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 35-6

9. Mead High School (Spokane, Wash.): 23-3

10. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska): 55-7

, , , , Girls Volleyball, Volleyball

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home