2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 10

Here are the regional volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of November 3, 2021.
Region: 1
Rank | High School | Record
1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 38-3-3
2. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 42-1
3. Penfield High School (Penfield, N.Y.): 32-4-2
4. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 24-0
5. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 37-8
6. Hopkinton High School (Hopkinton, Mass.): 20-0
7. North Kingstown High School (North Kingstown, R.I.): 16-0
8. Bedford High School (Bedford, N.H.): 18-0
9. Our Lady of Mercy High School (Rochester, N.Y.): 9-10-1
10. Portville High School (Portville, N.Y.): 33-5
Region: 2
Rank | High School | Record
1. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.): 31-0-1
2. Northern Valley Demarest High School (Demarest, N.J.): 21-1
3. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 24-1
4. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 20-1
5. Howard High School (Ellicott City, Md.): 19-1
6. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.): 21-3
7. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.): 14-1
8. Loudoun County High School (Leesburg, Va.): 21-2
9. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.): 15-1
10. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.): 11-4
Region: 3
Rank | High School | Record
1. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 25-1
2. Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.): 44-4
3. Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.): 42-4
4. Santa Fe High School (Alchula, Fla.): 24-3
5. Leon High School ( Tallahassee, Fla.): 24-2
6. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 48-1
7. Green Level High School (Cary, N.C.): 21-1
8. Dorman High School(Roebuck S.C.): 28-4
9. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.): 47-3
10. Walton High School (Marietta, Ga.): 26-3
Region: 4
Rank | High School | Record
1. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 40-2
2. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 35-2
3. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 38-4
4. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 36-5
5. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 33-3
6. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 36-6
7. Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville, Ark.): 32-4
8. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 43-2
9. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 38-8
10. Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.): 33-2
Region: 5
Rank | High School | Record
1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 46-1
2. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 32-9
3. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 36-1
4. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 29-5
t-5. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.): 57-1
t-5. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.): 29-6
7. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 20-5
8. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 46-2-1
t-9. Grand Rapids Christian (Grand Rapids, Mich.): 26-8
t-9. Rockford High School (Rockford, Mich.): 36-7
Region: 6
Rank | High School | Record
1. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 51-1
2. Oconomowoc High School (Oconomowoc, Wis.): 36-5
3. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 38-6-1
4. Montini Catholic High School (Lombard, Ill.): 33-1
5. Liberty North High School (Liberty, Mo.): 32-4
6. Iowa City Liberty (Appleton, Iowa): 34-4
7. Lafayette Wildwood (Wildwood, Mo.): 32-5-1
8. Lyons High School (Lagrange, Ill.): 30-3
9. Liberty High School (Liberty, Mo.): 26-5
10. Benet Academy (Lisle, Ill.): 32-6
Region: 7
Rank | High School | Record
1. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 36-0
2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 30-0
3. Eagan High School (Eagan, Minn.): 25-3
4. Lincoln Southwest High School (Lincoln, Neb.): 30-4
5. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 25-1
6. Millard West High School (Millard, Neb.): 26-6
7. Eden Prairie High School (Eden Prairie, Minn.): 18-6
8. Norris High School (Firth, Neb.): 33-2
9. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 17-4
10. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 30-2
Region: 8
Rank | High School | Record
1. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 39-2
2. Lansing High School (Lansing, Kan.): 40-1
3. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 20-2
4. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 29-2
5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 37-3
6. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 19-1
7. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 18-1
8. Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.): 38-2
9. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 25-2
10. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 19-4
Region: 9
Rank | High School | Record
1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 30-0
2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 35-4
3. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 31-4
4. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 26-2
5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 27-8
6. Hamilton High School (Chandler, Ariz.): 20-2
7. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 27-8
8. Lakewood High School (Lakewood, Calif.): 24-4
9. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.): 20-9
10. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.): 31-7
Region: 10
Rank | High School | Record
1. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 34-2
2. C.M. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 23-0
3. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 36-0
4. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 13-3
5. Lakeside High School (Seattle, Wash.): 19-0
6. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 20-1
7. Kamehameha High School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 12-5
8. Dimond High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 35-6
9. Mead High School (Spokane, Wash.): 23-3
10. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska): 55-7