2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 11

Here are the regional volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of November 11, 2021.
Region: 1
Rank | High School | Record
1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 40-3-3
2. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 44-1
3. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 30-0-1
4. Penfield High School (Penfield, N.Y.): 32-5-2
5. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 39-8
6. Hopkinton High School (Hopkinton, Mass.): 21-0
7. North Kingstown High School (North Kingstown, R.I.): 16-0
8. Bedford High School (Bedford, N.H.): 18-0
9. Our Lady of Mercy High School (Rochester, N.Y.): 9-11-1
10. Portville High School (Portville, N.Y.): 36-5
Region: 2
Rank | High School | Record
1. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.): 32-0-1
2. Northern Valley Demarest High School (Demarest, N.J.): 22-2
3. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 29-1
4. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 21-1
5. Howard High School (Ellicott City, Md.): 19-1
6. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.): 16-1
7. Loudoun County High School (Leesburg, Va.): 23-2
8. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.): 19-2
9. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.): 21-4
10. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.): 11-4
Region: 3
Rank | High School | Record
1. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 28-1
2. Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.): 47-4
3. Santa Fe High School (Alchula, Fla.): 25-3
4. Green Level High School (Cary, N.C.): 25-1
5. Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.): 42-4
6. Dorman High School(Roebuck S.C.): 33-4
7. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 51-1
8. Walton High School (Marietta, Ga.): 26-3
9. North Raleigh Christian (Raleigh, N.C.): 27-2
10. Bayside High School (Daphne, Ala.): 57-6
Region: 4
Rank | High School | Record
1. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 42-2
2. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 40-4
3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 38-6
4. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 36-3
5. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 35-3
6. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 36-6
7. Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville, Ark.): 32-4
8. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 45-2
9. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 38-8
10. Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.): 33-2
Region: 5
Rank | High School | Record
1. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 48-1
2. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.): 30-6
3. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 35-2
4. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 49-2-1
5. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 33-10
6. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.): 59-1
7. Grand Rapids Christian (Grand Rapids, Mich.): 30-9
8. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 30-6
9. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 20-6
10. St. Henry High School (Erlanger, Ky.): 36-8
Region: 6
Rank | High School | Record
1. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 54-1
2. Oconomowoc High School (Oconomowoc, Wis.): 40-5
3. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 41-7-1
4. Cor Jesu Academy (St. Louis, Mo.): 24-5-3
5. Pleasant Valley High School (Pleasant Valley, Iowa): 33-4
6. Metea Valley High School (Aurora, Ill.): 38-2
7. Howard’s Grove High School (Howards Grove, Wis.): 43-5
8. Mater Dei High School (Breese, Ill.): 34-5
9. Lee’s Summit West High School (Lee’s Summit, Mo.): 26-10
10. Montini Catholic High School (Lombard, Ill.): 38-1
Region: 7
Rank | High School | Record
1. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 40-0
2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 31-0
3. Millard West High School (Millard, Neb.): 28-7
4. Eagan High School (Eagan, Minn.): 25-4
5. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 27-1
6. Eden Prairie High School (Eden Prairie, Minn.): 19-6
7. Omaha Skutt High School (Omaha, Neb.): 33-8
8. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 19-4
9. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 31-2
10. Norris High School (Firth, Neb.): 35-3
Region: 8
Rank | High School | Record
1. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 40-2
2. Lansing High School (Lansing, Kan.): 40-1
3. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 22-2
4. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 32-2
5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 38-4
6. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 21-1
7. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 20-1
8. Washburn Rural (Topeka, Kan.): 40-2
9. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 27-2
10. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 21-4
Region: 9
Rank | High School | Record
1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 31-0
2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 35-5
3. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 33-4
4. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 28-2
5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 27-8
6. Hamilton High School (Chandler, Ariz.): 21-2
7. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 27-8
8. Lakewood High School (Lakewood, Calif.): 24-4
9. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.): 20-9
10. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.): 33-7
Region: 10
Rank | High School | Record
1. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 34-2
2. C.M. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 26-0
3. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 36-0
4. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 13-3
5. Lakeside High School (Seattle, Wash.): 22-0
6. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 22-2
7. Kamehameha High School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 12-5
8. Dimond High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 37-6
9. Mead High School (Spokane, Wash.): 25-3
10. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska): 59-7