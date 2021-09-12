2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 2

Here are the regional volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of September 10, 2021.
Region: 1
Rank | High School | Record
1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 1-0
2. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 8-0
3. Penfield High School (Penfield, N.Y.): 0-1
4. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 0-0
5. Barnstable High School (Hyannis, Mass.): 0-0
6. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 2-3
7. South Kingstown High School (Wakefield, R.I.): 0-0
8. Darien High School (Darien, Conn.): 0-0
9. Dover High School (Dover, N.H.): 0-0
9. Smithtown West High School (Smithtown, N.Y): 0-0
10. Our Lady of Mercy (Rochester, N.Y.): 1-1
Region: 2
Rank | High School | Record
1. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.): 0-0
2. Loudoun County High School (Leesburg, Va.): 3-1
3. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 0-0
4. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 1-0
5. St. John’s (D.C.) (Washington, D.C.): 0-0
6. Col. Zadok Magruder High School (Derwood Md.): 0-0
7. Northern Valley Demarest High School (Demarest, N.J.): 0-0
8. Hempfield High School (Landisville, Pa.): 0-0
9. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.): 0-0
10. Broadneck High School (Annapolis, Md.): 1-0
Region: 3
Rank | High School | Record
1. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 8-0
2. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 15-1
3. Santa Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.): 8-2
4. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 8-2
5. Walton High School (Marietta, Ga.): 10-2
6. North Raleigh Christian (Raleigh, N.C.): 9-2
7. Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.): 16-0
8. Wando High School (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.): 11-3
9. Dorman (Roebuck S.C.): 9-3
10. Briacrest High School (Eads, Tenn.): 10-1
Region: 4
Rank | High School | Record
1. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 21-1
2. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 26-2
3. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 22-3
4. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 21-5
5. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 20-2
6. Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville Ark.): 4-1
7. The Woodlands High School (The Woodlands, Texas): 27-3
8. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 0-0
9. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 17-6
10. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 25-4
Region: 5
Rank | High School | Record
1. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 10-0
2. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 12-0
3. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 6-0
4. Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati, Ohio): 4-1
5. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 10-2
6. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 12-0
7. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 14-0
8. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 6-1
9. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.): 5-1
10. Roncali High School (Indianapolis, Ind.): 14-2
Region: 6
Rank | High School | Record
1. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 12-2
2. Nixa High School (Nixa Mo.): 3-0
3. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill. ): 12-0
4. Brookfield Central High School (Wis.): 10-2
5. Nazareth Academy (LeGrange Park, Ill.): 5-1
6. Liberty North High School (Liberty Mo.): 1-1
7. Howard’s Grove High School (Wis.): 12-2
8. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 16-0
9. Ankeny High School (Iowa): 9-3
10. St. Francis Borgia (Washington, Mo.): 3-0
Region: 7
Rank | High School | Record
1. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 4-0
2. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 7-0
3. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 4-0
4. Millard West High School (Neb.): 9-1
5. Eagan High School (Eagan, Minn.): 1-1
6. Mayer Lutheran High School (Mayer, Minn.): 3-0
7. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 9-0
8. Elkhorn South High School (Elkhorn, Neb.): 4-1
9. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 3-0
10. Lincoln Southwest High School (Lincoln, Neb.): 4-0
Region: 8
Rank | High School | Record
1. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 3-0
2. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 4-0
3. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 6-0
4. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 10-0
5. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 4-0
6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 2-0
7. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 4-0
8. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 5-0
9. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 6-1
10. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.): 2-1
Region: 9
Rank | High School | Record
1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 5-0
2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 13-1
3. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.): 7-2
4. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 9-3
5. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 5-2
6. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 4-3
7. Torrey Pines High School (San Diego, Calif.): 6-2
8. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 7-1
9. Perry High School (Gilbert, Ariz.): 1-0
10. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.): 1-2
Region: 10
Rank | High School | Record
1. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 5-1
2. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 7-0
3. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 6-0
4. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 5-1
5. West Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 8-2
6. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 7-1
7. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 5-0
8. South Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 12-2
9. Thunder Ridge High School (Idaho Falls, Idaho): 4-0
10. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska.): 12-2