2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 2

Girls Volleyball

By September 12, 2021 2:04 pm

Here are the regional volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of September 10, 2021.

Region: 1

Rank | High School | Record

1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 1-0

2. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 8-0

3. Penfield High School (Penfield, N.Y.): 0-1

4. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 0-0

5. Barnstable High School (Hyannis, Mass.): 0-0

6. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 2-3

7. South Kingstown High School (Wakefield, R.I.): 0-0

8. Darien High School (Darien, Conn.): 0-0

9. Dover High School (Dover, N.H.): 0-0

9. Smithtown West High School (Smithtown, N.Y): 0-0

10. Our Lady of Mercy (Rochester, N.Y.): 1-1

 

Region: 2

Rank | High School | Record

1. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.): 0-0

2. Loudoun County High School (Leesburg, Va.): 3-1

3. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 0-0

4. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 1-0

5. St. John’s (D.C.) (Washington, D.C.): 0-0

6. Col. Zadok Magruder High School (Derwood Md.): 0-0

7. Northern Valley Demarest High School (Demarest, N.J.): 0-0

8. Hempfield High School (Landisville, Pa.): 0-0

9. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.): 0-0

10. Broadneck High School (Annapolis, Md.): 1-0

 

Region: 3

Rank | High School | Record

1. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 8-0

2. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 15-1

3. Santa Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.): 8-2

4. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 8-2

5. Walton High School (Marietta, Ga.): 10-2

6. North Raleigh Christian (Raleigh, N.C.): 9-2

7. Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.): 16-0

8. Wando High School (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.): 11-3

9. Dorman (Roebuck S.C.): 9-3

10. Briacrest High School (Eads, Tenn.): 10-1

 

Region: 4

Rank | High School | Record

1. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 21-1

2. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 26-2

3. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 22-3

4. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 21-5

5. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 20-2

6. Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville Ark.): 4-1

7. The Woodlands High School (The Woodlands, Texas): 27-3

8. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 0-0

9. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 17-6

10. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 25-4

 

Region: 5

Rank | High School | Record

1. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 10-0

2. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 12-0

3. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 6-0

4. Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati, Ohio): 4-1

5. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 10-2

6. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 12-0

7. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 14-0

8. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 6-1

9. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.): 5-1

10. Roncali High School (Indianapolis, Ind.): 14-2

 

Region: 6

Rank | High School | Record

1. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 12-2

2. Nixa High School (Nixa Mo.): 3-0

3. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill. ): 12-0

4. Brookfield Central High School (Wis.): 10-2

5. Nazareth Academy (LeGrange Park, Ill.): 5-1

6. Liberty North High School (Liberty Mo.): 1-1

7. Howard’s Grove High School (Wis.): 12-2

8. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 16-0

9. Ankeny High School (Iowa): 9-3

10. St. Francis Borgia (Washington, Mo.): 3-0

 

Region: 7

Rank | High School | Record

1. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 4-0

2. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 7-0

3. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 4-0

4. Millard West High School (Neb.): 9-1

5. Eagan High School (Eagan, Minn.): 1-1

6. Mayer Lutheran High School (Mayer, Minn.): 3-0

7. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 9-0

8. Elkhorn South High School (Elkhorn, Neb.): 4-1

9. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 3-0

10. Lincoln Southwest High School (Lincoln, Neb.): 4-0

 

Region: 8

Rank | High School | Record

1. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 3-0

2. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 4-0

3. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 6-0

4. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 10-0

5. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 4-0

6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 2-0

7. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 4-0

8. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 5-0

9. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 6-1

10. St. James Academy (Lenexa, Kan.): 2-1

 

Region: 9

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 5-0

2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 13-1

3. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.): 7-2

4. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 9-3

5. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 5-2

6. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 4-3

7. Torrey Pines High School (San Diego, Calif.): 6-2

8. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 7-1

9. Perry High School (Gilbert, Ariz.): 1-0

10. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.): 1-2

 

Region: 10

Rank | High School | Record

1. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 5-1

2. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 7-0

3. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 6-0

4. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 5-1

5. West Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 8-2

6. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 7-1

7. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 5-0

8. South Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 12-2

9. Thunder Ridge High School (Idaho Falls, Idaho): 4-0

10. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska.): 12-2

