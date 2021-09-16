2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 3

Here are the regional volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of September 15, 2021.
Region: 1
Rank | High School | Record
1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 8-0
2. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 9-0
3. Penfield High School (Penfield, N.Y.): 10-1
4. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 1-0
5. Barnstable High School (Hyannis, Mass.): 1-1
6. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 9-4
7. South Kingstown High School (Wakefield, R.I.): 1-0
8. Darien High School (Darien, Conn.): 3-0
9. Dover High School (Dover, N.H.): 3-0
10. Our Lady of Mercy (Rochester, N.Y.): 1-1
Region: 2
Rank | High School | Record
1. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.): 2-0
2. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 3-0
3. St. John’s (D.C.) (Washington, D.C.): 3-0
4. Northern Valley Demarest High School (Demarest, N.J.): 1-0
5. Hempfield High School (Landisville, Pa.): 1-0
6. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.): 1-0
7. Broadneck High School (Annapolis, Md.): 2-0
8. Howard High School (Ellicott City, Md.): 2-0
9. Loudoun County High School (Leesburg, Va.): 5-1
10. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 1-0
Region: 3
Rank | High School | Record
1. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 10-0
2. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 17-1
3. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 9-2
4. Walton High School (Marietta, Ga.): 10-2
5. North Raleigh Christian (Raleigh, N.C.): 9-2
6. Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.): 17-1
7. Santa Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.): 10-2
8. Dorman (Roebuck S.C.): 11-3
9. Wando High School (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.): 11-3
10. Briacrest High School (Eads, Tenn.): 15-1-1
Region: 4
Rank | High School | Record
1. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 22-2
2. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 25-3
3. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 29-2
4. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 23-5
5. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 22-2
6. Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville Ark.): 11-1
7. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 5-0
8. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 25-6
9. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 25-4
10. The Woodlands High School (The Woodlands, Texas): 27-3
Region: 5
Rank | High School | Record
1. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 15-0
t-2. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 12-1
t-2. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 14-5
3. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 14-0
4. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 12-0
5. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 12-0
6. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.): 11-2
t-7. Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati, Ohio): 7-4
t-7. Roncali High School (Indianapolis, Ind.): 14-2
8. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.): 21-0
Region: 6
Rank | High School | Record
1. Nixa High School (Nixa Mo.): 4-0
2. Brookfield Central High School (Wis.): 13-3
3. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 21-0
4. Liberty North High School (Liberty Mo.): 3-1
5. Howard’s Grove High School (Wis.): 20-2
6. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 16-2
7. Iowa City Liberty High School (Iowa City, Iowa): 15-3
8. St. Francis Borgia (Washington, Mo.): 10-0
9. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill. ): 13-1
10. Nazareth Academy (LeGrange Park, Ill.): 5-3
Region: 7
Rank | High School | Record
1. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 9-0
2. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 9-0
3. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 4-0
4. Millard West High School (Neb.): 14-2
5. Mayer Lutheran High School (Mayer, Minn.): 5-0
6. Champlin Park High School (Champlin, Minn.): 8-1
7. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 11-0
8.Lincoln Southwest High School (Lincoln, Neb.): 5-0
9. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 4-0
10. Norris High School (Firth, Neb.): 10-0
Region: 8
Rank | High School | Record
1. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 5-0
2. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 7-0
3. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 8-0
4. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 11-0
5. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 8-0
6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 4-1
7. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 12-1
8. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 8-2
9. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 8-1
10. Mountain View High School (Orem, Utah.): 8-0
Region: 9
Rank | High School | Record
1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 7-0
2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 15-1
3. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 10-3
4. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 6-3
5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 5-3
6. Lakewood High School (Lakewood, Calif.): 14-3
7. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 9-1
8. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.): 2-3
9. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.): 8-2
10. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.): 10-0
Region: 10
Rank | High School | Record
1. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 5-1
2. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 9-0
3. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 7-0
4. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 5-1
5. South Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 13-2
6. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 7-0
7. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 7-1
8. West Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 9-2
9. Bonneville High School (Idaho Falls, Idaho): 6-1
10. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska.): 12-2