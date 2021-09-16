2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 3

USA Today Sports

Girls Volleyball

By September 16, 2021 2:17 pm

Here are the regional volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of September 15, 2021.

(Click here to see the latest Super 25)

Region: 1

Rank | High School | Record

1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 8-0

2. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 9-0

3. Penfield High School (Penfield, N.Y.): 10-1

4. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 1-0

5. Barnstable High School (Hyannis, Mass.): 1-1

6. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 9-4

7. South Kingstown High School (Wakefield, R.I.): 1-0

8. Darien High School (Darien, Conn.): 3-0

9. Dover High School (Dover, N.H.): 3-0

10. Our Lady of Mercy (Rochester, N.Y.): 1-1

 

Region: 2

Rank | High School | Record

1. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.): 2-0

2. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 3-0

3. St. John’s (D.C.) (Washington, D.C.): 3-0

4. Northern Valley Demarest High School (Demarest, N.J.): 1-0

5. Hempfield High School (Landisville, Pa.): 1-0

6. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.): 1-0

7. Broadneck High School (Annapolis, Md.): 2-0

8. Howard High School (Ellicott City, Md.): 2-0

9. Loudoun County High School (Leesburg, Va.): 5-1

10. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 1-0

 

Region: 3

Rank | High School | Record

1. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 10-0

2. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 17-1

3. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 9-2

4. Walton High School (Marietta, Ga.): 10-2

5. North Raleigh Christian (Raleigh, N.C.): 9-2

6. Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.): 17-1

7. Santa Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.): 10-2

8. Dorman (Roebuck S.C.): 11-3

9. Wando High School (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.): 11-3

10. Briacrest High School (Eads, Tenn.): 15-1-1

 

Region: 4

Rank | High School | Record

1. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 22-2

2. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 25-3

3. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 29-2

4. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 23-5

5. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 22-2

6. Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville Ark.): 11-1

7. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 5-0

8. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 25-6

9. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 25-4

10. The Woodlands High School (The Woodlands, Texas): 27-3

 

Region: 5

Rank | High School | Record

1. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 15-0

t-2. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 12-1

t-2. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 14-5

3. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 14-0

4. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 12-0

5. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 12-0

6. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.): 11-2

t-7. Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati, Ohio): 7-4

t-7. Roncali High School (Indianapolis, Ind.): 14-2

8. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.): 21-0

 

Region: 6

Rank | High School | Record

1. Nixa High School (Nixa Mo.): 4-0

2. Brookfield Central High School (Wis.): 13-3

3. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 21-0

4. Liberty North High School (Liberty Mo.): 3-1

5. Howard’s Grove High School (Wis.): 20-2

6. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 16-2

7. Iowa City Liberty High School (Iowa City, Iowa): 15-3

8. St. Francis Borgia (Washington, Mo.): 10-0

9. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill. ): 13-1

10. Nazareth Academy (LeGrange Park, Ill.): 5-3

 

Region: 7

Rank | High School | Record

1. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 9-0

2. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 9-0

3. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 4-0

4. Millard West High School (Neb.): 14-2

5. Mayer Lutheran High School (Mayer, Minn.): 5-0

6. Champlin Park High School (Champlin, Minn.): 8-1

7. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 11-0

8.Lincoln Southwest High School (Lincoln, Neb.): 5-0

9. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 4-0

10. Norris High School (Firth, Neb.): 10-0

 

Region: 8

Rank | High School | Record

1. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 5-0

2. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 7-0

3. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 8-0

4. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 11-0

5. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 8-0

6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 4-1

7. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 12-1

8. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 8-2

9. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 8-1

10. Mountain View High School (Orem, Utah.): 8-0

 

Region: 9

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 7-0

2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 15-1

3. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 10-3

4. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 6-3

5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 5-3

6. Lakewood High School (Lakewood, Calif.): 14-3

7. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 9-1

8. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.): 2-3

9. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.): 8-2

10. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.): 10-0

 

Region: 10

Rank | High School | Record

1. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 5-1

2. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 9-0

3. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 7-0

4. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 5-1

5. South Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 13-2

6. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 7-0

7. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 7-1

8. West Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 9-2

9. Bonneville High School (Idaho Falls, Idaho): 6-1

10. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska.): 12-2

