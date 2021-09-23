2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 4

Here are the regional volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of September 23, 2021.
Region: 1
Rank | High School | Record
1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 12-1-3
2. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 18-0
3. Penfield High School (Penfield, N.Y.): 12-2
4. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 1-0
5. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 15-6
6. Quincy High School (Quincy, Mass.) 3-1
7. North Kingstown High School (North Kingston, R.I.): 4-0
8. Bedford High School (Bedford, N.H.): 6-0
9. Darien High School (Darien, Conn.): 4-0
9. Dover High School (Dover, N.H.): 3-0
10. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park, N.Y.): 9-3
Region: 2
Rank | High School | Record
1. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.): 3-0
2. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 6-0
3. Howard High School (Ellicott City, Md.): 9-0
4. Northern Valley Demarest High School (Demarest, N.J.): 2-0
5. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.): 4-0
6. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 4-0
7. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.): 4-0
8. Loudoun County High School (Leesburg, Va.): 7-2
7. Broadneck High School (Annapolis, Md.): 2-0
9. St. John’s (D.C.) (Washington, D.C.): 7-4
10. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.): 5-0
Region: 3
Rank | High School | Record
1. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 29-1
2. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 11-0
3. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 14-2
4. North Raleigh Christian (Raleigh, N.C.): 15-2
5. Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.): 25-4
6. Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.): 20-4
7. Sequoyah (Canton, Ga.): 25-1
8. Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.): 26-3
9. Green Hope (Cary, N.C.): 11-0
10. Dorman (Roebuck S.C.): 12-3
Region: 4
Rank | High School | Record
1. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 23-2
2. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 26-3
3. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 30-2
4. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 24-5
5. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 24-2
6. Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville Ark.): 17-1
7. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 9-0
8. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 31-7
9. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 29-4
10. The Woodlands High School (The Woodlands, Texas): 28-5
Region: 5
Rank | High School | Record
1. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 18-3
2. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 13-2
3. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 21-0
4. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 20-1
5. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 15-5
6. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 12-0
7. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.): 16-3
8. Roncali High School (Indianapolis, Ind.): 14-2
9. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.): 21-0
10. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 10-3
Region: 6
Rank | High School | Record
1. Nixa High School (Nixa Mo.): 9-0
2. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 27-0
3. Oconomowoc High School (Oconomowoc, Wis.): 19-4
4. Lafayette Wildwood (Wildwood, Mo.): 16-2-1
5. Howard’s Grove High School (Wis.): 28-3
6. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 22-3
7. Eureka High School (Eureka, Mo.): 11-0
8. Pleasant Valley High School (Bettendorf, Iowa): 16-1
9. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill. ): 17-3
10. Plainfield North High School (Plainfield, Ill.): 17-3
Region: 7
Rank | High School | Record
1. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 10-0
2. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 16-0
3. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 6-0
4. Millard West High School (Neb.): 15-2
5. Mayer Lutheran High School (Mayer, Minn.): 11-0
6. Champlin Park High School (Champlin, Minn.): 10-1
7. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 12-0
8. Shakopee High School (Champlin, Minn.): 9-0
9. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 7-0
10. Norris High School (Firth, Neb.): 16-1
Region: 8
Rank | High School | Record
1. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 10-0
2. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 12-0
3. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 9-0
4. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 12-0
5. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 8-1
6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 6-1
7. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 14-1
8. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 10-1
9. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 11-2
10. Bountiful High School (Bountiful, Utah.): 12-0
Region: 9
Rank | High School | Record
1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 15-0
2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 21-2
3. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 15-5
4. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 15-2
5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 13-5
6. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 16-5
7. Lakewood High School (Lakewood, Calif.): 15-3
8. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.): 7-5
9. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.): 14-4
10. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.): 15-3
Region: 10
Rank | High School | Record
1. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 13-2
2. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 5-1
3. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 14-0
4. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 7-0
5. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 5-1
6. Diamond High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 10-3
7. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 7-0
8. South Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 13-2
9. Eagle High School (Eagle, Idaho): 13-3
10. Mt. Spokane High School (Mead, Wash.): 5-1