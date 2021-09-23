2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 4

USA Today Sports

Girls Volleyball

By September 23, 2021 6:08 pm

Here are the regional volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of September 23, 2021.

(Click here to see the latest Super 25)

Region: 1

Rank | High School | Record

1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 12-1-3

2. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 18-0

3. Penfield High School (Penfield, N.Y.): 12-2

4. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 1-0

5. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 15-6

6. Quincy High School (Quincy, Mass.) 3-1

7. North Kingstown High School (North Kingston, R.I.): 4-0

8. Bedford High School (Bedford, N.H.): 6-0

9. Darien High School (Darien, Conn.): 4-0

9. Dover High School (Dover, N.H.): 3-0

10. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park, N.Y.): 9-3

 

Region: 2

Rank | High School | Record

1. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.): 3-0

2. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 6-0

3. Howard High School (Ellicott City, Md.): 9-0

4. Northern Valley Demarest High School (Demarest, N.J.): 2-0

5. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.): 4-0

6. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 4-0

7. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.): 4-0

8. Loudoun County High School (Leesburg, Va.): 7-2

7. Broadneck High School (Annapolis, Md.): 2-0

9. St. John’s (D.C.) (Washington, D.C.): 7-4

10. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.): 5-0

 

Region: 3

Rank | High School | Record

1. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 29-1

2. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 11-0

3. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 14-2

4. North Raleigh Christian (Raleigh, N.C.): 15-2

5. Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.): 25-4

6. Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.): 20-4

7. Sequoyah (Canton, Ga.): 25-1

8. Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.): 26-3

9. Green Hope (Cary, N.C.): 11-0

10. Dorman (Roebuck S.C.): 12-3

 

Region: 4

Rank | High School | Record

1. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 23-2

2. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 26-3

3. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 30-2

4. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 24-5

5. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 24-2

6. Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville Ark.): 17-1

7. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 9-0

8. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 31-7

9. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 29-4

10. The Woodlands High School (The Woodlands, Texas): 28-5

 

Region: 5

Rank | High School | Record

1. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 18-3

2. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 13-2

3. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 21-0

4. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 20-1

5. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 15-5

6. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 12-0

7. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.): 16-3

8. Roncali High School (Indianapolis, Ind.): 14-2

9. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.): 21-0

10. Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 10-3

 

Region: 6

Rank | High School | Record

1. Nixa High School (Nixa Mo.): 9-0

2. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 27-0

3. Oconomowoc High School (Oconomowoc, Wis.): 19-4

4. Lafayette Wildwood (Wildwood, Mo.): 16-2-1

5. Howard’s Grove High School (Wis.): 28-3

6. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 22-3

7. Eureka High School (Eureka, Mo.): 11-0

8. Pleasant Valley High School (Bettendorf, Iowa): 16-1

9. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill. ): 17-3

10. Plainfield North High School (Plainfield, Ill.): 17-3

 

Region: 7

Rank | High School | Record

1. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 10-0

2. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 16-0

3. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 6-0

4. Millard West High School (Neb.): 15-2

5. Mayer Lutheran High School (Mayer, Minn.): 11-0

6. Champlin Park High School (Champlin, Minn.): 10-1

7. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 12-0

8. Shakopee High School (Champlin, Minn.): 9-0

9. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 7-0

10. Norris High School (Firth, Neb.): 16-1

 

Region: 8

Rank | High School | Record

1. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 10-0

2. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 12-0

3. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 9-0

4. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 12-0

5.  Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 8-1

6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 6-1

7. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 14-1

8. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 10-1

9. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 11-2

10. Bountiful High School (Bountiful, Utah.): 12-0

 

Region: 9

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 15-0

2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 21-2

3. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 15-5

4. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 15-2

5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 13-5

6. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 16-5

7. Lakewood High School (Lakewood, Calif.): 15-3

8. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.): 7-5

9. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.): 14-4

10. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.): 15-3

 

Region: 10

Rank | High School | Record

1. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 13-2

2. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 5-1

3. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 14-0

4. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 7-0

5. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 5-1

6. Diamond High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 10-3

7. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 7-0

8. South Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 13-2

9. Eagle High School (Eagle, Idaho): 13-3

10. Mt. Spokane High School (Mead, Wash.): 5-1

