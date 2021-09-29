2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 5

Here are the regional volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of September 29, 2021.
Region: 1
Rank | High School | Record
1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 14-1-3
2. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 21-0
3. Penfield High School (Penfield, N.Y.): 17-2-1
4. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 2-0
5. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 18-6
6. Hopkinton High School (Hopkinton, Mass.): 9-0
7. North Kingstown High School (North Kingston, R.I.): 7-0
8. Bedford High School (Bedford, N.H.): 8-0
9. Shenendehowa High School (Clifton Park, N.Y.): 13-3
10. Portville High School (Portville, N.Y.): 13-2
Region: 2
Rank | High School | Record
1. Howard High School (Ellicott City, Md.): 11-0
2. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.): 15-0-1
3. Northern Valley Demarest High School (Demarest, N.J.): 6-0
4. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 8-0
5. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.): 6-0
6. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 10-1
7. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.): 5-1
8. Loudoun County High School (Leesburg, Va.): 10-2
9. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.): 4-1
10. St. John’s (D.C.) (Washington, D.C.): 8-5
Region: 3
Rank | High School | Record
1. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 13-0
2. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 38-1
3. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 20-2
4. North Raleigh Christian (Raleigh, N.C.): 17-2
5. Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.): 25-4
6. Sequoyah (Canton, Ga.): 33-1
7. Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.): 31-3
8. Dorman (Roebuck S.C.): 20-3
9. Bayside (Daphne, Ala.): 41-4
10. Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.): 25-6
Region: 4
Rank | High School | Record
1. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 25-2
2. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 28-3
3. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 32-2
4. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 26-5
5. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 25-2
6. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 30-4
7. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 33-7
8. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 16-1
9. The Woodlands High School (The Woodlands, Texas): 30-5
10. Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.): 20-0
Region: 5
Rank | High School | Record
1. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 21-0
2. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 17-5
3. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 23-1
4. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 18-4
5. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 13-2
6. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.): 32-0
7. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 25-1-1
8. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.): 18-4
9. Roncali High School (Indianapolis, Ind.): 14-2
10. Hamilton Southeastern (Fischers, Ind.): 7-2
Region: 6
Rank | High School | Record
1. Lafayette Wildwood (Wildwood, Mo.): 19-2-1
2. Eureka High School (Eureka, Mo.): 20-0
3. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 34-1
4. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill. ): 19-3
5. Oconomowoc High School (Oconomowoc, Wis.): 26-5
6. Iowa City Liberty (Appleton, Iowa):
7. Plainfield North High School (Plainfield, Ill.): 19-3
8. Nixa High School (Nixa Mo.): 13-1
9. Burlington High School (Burlington, Wis.): 24-3
10. Liberty North High School (Liberty, Mo.): 12-2
Region: 7
Rank | High School | Record
1. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 16-0
2. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 23-0
3. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 10-2
4. Millard West High School (Neb.): 18-4
5. Mayer Lutheran High School (Mayer, Minn.): 17-0
6. Eagan High School (Eagan, Minn.): 12-3
7. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 15-0
8. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 9-0
9. Eden Prairie High School (Eden Prairie, Minn.): 9-2
10. Lincoln Southwest High School (Lincoln, Neb.): 14-3
Region: 8
Rank | High School | Record
1. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 21-1
2. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 18-0
3. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 12-0
4. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 16-1
5. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 9-1
6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 8-1
7. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 15-2
8. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 10-1
9. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 13-2
10. Bountiful High School (Bountiful, Utah.): 14-0
Region: 9
Rank | High School | Record
1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 15-0
2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 23-2
3. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 15-4
4. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 17-2
5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 13-5
6. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 18-5
7. Lakewood High School (Lakewood, Calif.): 18-3
8. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.): 9-5
9. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.): 15-5
10. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.): 16-3
Region: 10
Rank | High School | Record
1. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 13-2
2. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 7-1
3. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 20-0
4. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 12-0
5. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 6-2
6. Lakeside High School (Seattle, Wash.): 10-0
7. South Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 13-2
8. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 11-1
9. Mead High School (Spokane, Wash.): 9-1
10. Eagle High School (Eagle, Idaho): 15-5