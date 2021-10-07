2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 6

Here are the regional volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of October 7, 2021.
(Click here to see the latest Super 25)
Region: 1
Rank | High School | Record
1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 19-3-3
2. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 29-0
3. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 7-0
4. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 26-6
5. Penfield High School (Penfield, N.Y.): 18-3-1
6. Hopkinton High School (Hopkinton, Mass.): 11-0
7. North Kingstown High School (North Kingston, R.I.): 8-0
8. Bedford High School (Bedford, N.H.): 11-0
9. Portville High School (Portville, N.Y.): 20-3
10. Smithtown West High School (Smithtown, N.Y.): 19-3-1
Region: 2
Rank | High School | Record
1. Howard High School (Ellicott City, Md.): 13-0
2. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.): 20-0-1
3. Northern Valley Demarest High School (Demarest, N.J.): 9-0
4. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 11-0
5. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.): 13-0
6. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 11-1
7. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.): 7-1
8. Loudoun County High School (Leesburg, Va.): 12-2
9. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.): 6-1
10. St. John’s (D.C.) (Washington, D.C.): 10-6
Region: 3
Rank | High School | Record
1. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 17-2
2. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 41-1
3. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 22-2
4. North Raleigh Christian (Raleigh, N.C.): 20-2
5. Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.): 29-4
6. Sequoyah (Canton, Ga.): 39-2
7. Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.): 33-3
8. Dorman (Roebuck S.C.): 24-3
9. Santa Fe High School (Alchula, Fla.): 14-3
10. Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.): 26-6
Region: 4
Rank | High School | Record
1. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 27-2
2. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 30-3
3. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 33-2
4. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 29-5
5. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 27-2
6. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 32-4
7. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 35-7
8. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 19-1
9. The Woodlands High School (The Woodlands, Texas): 32-5
10. Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.): 22-0
Region: 5
Rank | High School | Record
1. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 31-0
2. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 17-5
3. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 23-1
4. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 18-4
5. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.): 32-0
6. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 14-4
7. Hamilton Southeastern (Fischers, Ind.): 7-2
8. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.): 18-4
9. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 25-1-1
10. Roncali High School (Indianapolis, Ind.): 14-2
Region: 6
Rank | High School | Record
1. Liberty North High School (Liberty, Mo.): 20-2
2. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 35-1
3. Lafayette Wildwood (Wildwood, Mo.): 21-2-1
4. Eureka High School (Eureka, Mo.): 22-0
5. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill. ): 20-4
6. Oconomowoc High School (Oconomowoc, Wis.): 27-5
7. Iowa City Liberty (Appleton, Iowa): 24-3
8. Plainfield North High School (Plainfield, Ill.): 20-3
9. Nixa High School (Nixa Mo.): 19-1
10. Burlington High School (Burlington, Wis.): 25-3
Region: 7
Rank | High School | Record
1. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 24-0
2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 18-0
3. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 12-2
4. Millard West High School (Neb.): 20-4
5. Eagan High School (Eagan, Minn.): 13-3
6. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 17-0
7. Mayer Lutheran High School (Mayer, Minn.): 17-1
8. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 10-0
9. Eden Prairie High School (Eden Prairie, Minn.): 11-2
10. Lincoln Southwest High School (Lincoln, Neb.): 15-4
Region: 8
Rank | High School | Record
1. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 27-2
2. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 20-0
3. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 15-0
4. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 21-1
5. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 10-2
6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 10-1
7. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 22-2
8. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 12-1
9. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 15-2
10. Bountiful High School (Bountiful, Utah.): 16-0
Region: 9
Rank | High School | Record
1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 21-0
2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 29-4
3. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 17-4
4. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 19-2
5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 14-6
6. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 24-7
7. Lakewood High School (Lakewood, Calif.): 19-3
8. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.): 16-7
9. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.): 16-6
10. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.): 19-5
Region: 10
Rank | High School | Record
1. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 18-2
2. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 8-2
3. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 28-0
4. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 17-0
5. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 8-2
6. Lakeside High School (Seattle, Wash.): 12-0
7. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 15-1
8. South Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 25-5
9. Mead High School (Spokane, Wash.): 11-3
10. Eagle High School (Eagle, Idaho): 22-5