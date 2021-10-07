2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 6

USA Today Sports

Girls Volleyball

By October 7, 2021 12:00 pm

Here are the regional volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of October 7, 2021.

(Click here to see the latest Super 25)

Region: 1

Rank | High School | Record

1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 19-3-3

2. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 29-0

3. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 7-0

4. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 26-6

5. Penfield High School (Penfield, N.Y.): 18-3-1

6. Hopkinton High School (Hopkinton, Mass.): 11-0

7. North Kingstown High School (North Kingston, R.I.): 8-0

8. Bedford High School (Bedford, N.H.): 11-0

9. Portville High School (Portville, N.Y.): 20-3

10. Smithtown West High School (Smithtown, N.Y.): 19-3-1

 

Region: 2

Rank | High School | Record

1. Howard High School (Ellicott City, Md.): 13-0

2. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.): 20-0-1

3. Northern Valley Demarest High School (Demarest, N.J.): 9-0

4. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 11-0

5. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.): 13-0

6. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 11-1

7. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.): 7-1

8. Loudoun County High School (Leesburg, Va.): 12-2

9. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.): 6-1

10. St. John’s (D.C.) (Washington, D.C.): 10-6

 

Region: 3

Rank | High School | Record

1.  Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 17-2

2. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 41-1

3. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 22-2

4. North Raleigh Christian (Raleigh, N.C.): 20-2

5. Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.): 29-4

6. Sequoyah (Canton, Ga.): 39-2

7. Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.): 33-3

8. Dorman (Roebuck S.C.): 24-3

9. Santa Fe High School (Alchula, Fla.): 14-3

10. Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.): 26-6

 

Region: 4

Rank | High School | Record

1. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 27-2

2. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 30-3

3. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 33-2

4. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 29-5

5. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 27-2

6. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 32-4

7. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 35-7

8. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 19-1

9. The Woodlands High School (The Woodlands, Texas): 32-5

10. Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.): 22-0

 

Region: 5

Rank | High School | Record

1. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 31-0

2. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 17-5

3. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 23-1

4. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 18-4

5. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.): 32-0

6. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 14-4

7. Hamilton Southeastern (Fischers, Ind.): 7-2

8. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.): 18-4

9. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 25-1-1

10. Roncali High School (Indianapolis, Ind.): 14-2

 

Region: 6

Rank | High School | Record

1. Liberty North High School (Liberty, Mo.): 20-2

2. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 35-1

3. Lafayette Wildwood (Wildwood, Mo.): 21-2-1

4. Eureka High School (Eureka, Mo.): 22-0

5. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill. ): 20-4

6. Oconomowoc High School (Oconomowoc, Wis.): 27-5

7. Iowa City Liberty (Appleton, Iowa): 24-3

8. Plainfield North High School (Plainfield, Ill.): 20-3

9. Nixa High School (Nixa Mo.): 19-1

10. Burlington High School (Burlington, Wis.): 25-3

 

Region: 7

Rank | High School | Record

1. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 24-0

2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 18-0

3. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 12-2

4. Millard West High School (Neb.): 20-4

5. Eagan High School (Eagan, Minn.): 13-3

6. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 17-0

7. Mayer Lutheran High School (Mayer, Minn.): 17-1

8. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 10-0

9. Eden Prairie High School (Eden Prairie, Minn.): 11-2

10. Lincoln Southwest High School (Lincoln, Neb.): 15-4

 

Region: 8

Rank | High School | Record

1. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 27-2

2. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 20-0

3. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 15-0

4. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 21-1

5. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 10-2

6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 10-1

7. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 22-2

8. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 12-1

9. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 15-2

10. Bountiful High School (Bountiful, Utah.): 16-0

 

Region: 9

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 21-0

2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 29-4

3. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 17-4

4. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 19-2

5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 14-6

6. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 24-7

7. Lakewood High School (Lakewood, Calif.): 19-3

8. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.): 16-7

9. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.): 16-6

10. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.): 19-5

 

Region: 10

Rank | High School | Record

1. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 18-2

2. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 8-2

3. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 28-0

4. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 17-0

5. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 8-2

6. Lakeside High School (Seattle, Wash.): 12-0

7. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 15-1

8. South Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 25-5

9. Mead High School (Spokane, Wash.): 11-3

10. Eagle High School (Eagle, Idaho): 22-5

