2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 7

Girls Volleyball

By October 13, 2021 1:56 pm

Here are the regional volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of October 13, 2021.

(Click here to see the latest Super 25)

Region: 1

Rank | High School | Record

1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 27-3-3

2. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 31-0

3. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 16-0

4. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 29-6

5. Penfield High School (Penfield, N.Y.): 20-3-1

6. Hopkinton High School (Hopkinton, Mass.): 13-0

7. North Kingstown High School (North Kingston, R.I.): 10-0

8. Bedford High School (Bedford, N.H.): 14-0

9. Portville High School (Portville, N.Y.): 22-4

10. John Glenn High School (Elwood, N.Y.): 1-1

 

Region: 2

Rank | High School | Record

1. Howard High School (Ellicott City, Md.): 16-0

2. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.): 24-0-1

3. Northern Valley Demarest High School (Demarest, N.J.): 14-0

4. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 17-0

5. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 16-1

6. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.): 10-1

7. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.): 7-1

8. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.): 18-2

9. Loudoun County High School (Leesburg, Va.): 15-2

10. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.): 10-0

 

Region: 3

Rank | High School | Record

1.  Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 19-1

2. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 22-2

3. Santa Fe High School (Alchula, Fla.): 22-3

4. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 41-1

5. Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.): 31-4

6. Sequoyah (Canton, Ga.): 42-3

7. Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.): 34-2

8. Dorman (Roebuck S.C.): 25-4

9. Green Hope (Cary, N.C.): 19-0

10. Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.): 27-7

 

Region: 4

Rank | High School | Record

1. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 32-3

2. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 35-2

3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 30-5

4. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 29-2

5. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 27-3

6. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 33-4

7. Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.): 24-0

8. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 23-1

9. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 36-8

10. Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville, Ark.): 27-3

 

Region: 5

Rank | High School | Record

1. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 31-1

2. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 24-8

3. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 29-1

4. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 27-5

5. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.): 46-0

6. Hamilton Southeastern (Fischers, Ind.): 25-2

7. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 16-5

8. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.): 25-6

9. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 36-2-1

10. Roncali High School (Indianapolis, Ind.): 23-5

 

Region: 6

Rank | High School | Record

1. Liberty North High School (Liberty, Mo.): 22-2

2. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 45-1

3. Lafayette Wildwood (Wildwood, Mo.): 24-2-1

4. Eureka High School (Eureka, Mo.): 24-0

5. Iowa City Liberty (Appleton, Iowa): 24-3

6. Montini Catholic High School (Lombard, Ill.): 23-1

7. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 35-6-1

8. Oconomowoc High School (Oconomowoc, Wis.): 29-5

9. Mother McAuley High School (Chicago, Ill.): 22-5

10. Howard’s Grove High School (Howard’s Grove, Wis.): 35-5

 

Region: 7

Rank | High School | Record

1. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 31-0

2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 20-0

3. Millard West High School (Neb.): 22-54.

4. Eagan High School (Eagan, Minn.): 15-3

5. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 13-3

6. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 19-0

7. Mayer Lutheran High School (Mayer, Minn.): 19-1

8. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 11-0

9. Lincoln Southwest High School (Lincoln, Neb.): 18-4

10. Norris High School (Firth, Neb.): 22-2

 

Region: 8

Rank | High School | Record

1. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 26-0

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 30-3

3. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 17-0

4. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 23-1

5. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 12-2

6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 12-1

7. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 24-2

8. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 14-1

9. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 22-2

10. Bountiful High School (Bountiful, Utah.): 20-2

 

Region: 9

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 26-0

2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 31-4

3. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 23-4

4. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 20-2

5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 23-7

6. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 25-7

7. Lakewood High School (Lakewood, Calif.): 20-3

8. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.): 18-7

9. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.): 27-6

10. Hamilton High School (Chandler, Ariz.): 14-1

 

Region: 10

Rank | High School | Record

1. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 26-2

2. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 8-2

3. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 31-0

4. C.M. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 19-0

5. Lakeside High School (Seattle, Wash.): 15-0

6. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 17-1

7. Kamehameha Kapalama High School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 7-4

8. South Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 27-9

9. Mead High School (Spokane, Wash.): 13-3

10. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska): 26-4

