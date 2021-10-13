2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 7

Here are the regional volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of October 13, 2021.
(Click here to see the latest Super 25)
Region: 1
Rank | High School | Record
1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 27-3-3
2. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 31-0
3. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 16-0
4. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 29-6
5. Penfield High School (Penfield, N.Y.): 20-3-1
6. Hopkinton High School (Hopkinton, Mass.): 13-0
7. North Kingstown High School (North Kingston, R.I.): 10-0
8. Bedford High School (Bedford, N.H.): 14-0
9. Portville High School (Portville, N.Y.): 22-4
10. John Glenn High School (Elwood, N.Y.): 1-1
Region: 2
Rank | High School | Record
1. Howard High School (Ellicott City, Md.): 16-0
2. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.): 24-0-1
3. Northern Valley Demarest High School (Demarest, N.J.): 14-0
4. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 17-0
5. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 16-1
6. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.): 10-1
7. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.): 7-1
8. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.): 18-2
9. Loudoun County High School (Leesburg, Va.): 15-2
10. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.): 10-0
Region: 3
Rank | High School | Record
1. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 19-1
2. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 22-2
3. Santa Fe High School (Alchula, Fla.): 22-3
4. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 41-1
5. Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.): 31-4
6. Sequoyah (Canton, Ga.): 42-3
7. Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.): 34-2
8. Dorman (Roebuck S.C.): 25-4
9. Green Hope (Cary, N.C.): 19-0
10. Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.): 27-7
Region: 4
Rank | High School | Record
1. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 32-3
2. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 35-2
3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 30-5
4. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 29-2
5. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 27-3
6. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 33-4
7. Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.): 24-0
8. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 23-1
9. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 36-8
10. Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville, Ark.): 27-3
Region: 5
Rank | High School | Record
1. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 31-1
2. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 24-8
3. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 29-1
4. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 27-5
5. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.): 46-0
6. Hamilton Southeastern (Fischers, Ind.): 25-2
7. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 16-5
8. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.): 25-6
9. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 36-2-1
10. Roncali High School (Indianapolis, Ind.): 23-5
Region: 6
Rank | High School | Record
1. Liberty North High School (Liberty, Mo.): 22-2
2. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 45-1
3. Lafayette Wildwood (Wildwood, Mo.): 24-2-1
4. Eureka High School (Eureka, Mo.): 24-0
5. Iowa City Liberty (Appleton, Iowa): 24-3
6. Montini Catholic High School (Lombard, Ill.): 23-1
7. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 35-6-1
8. Oconomowoc High School (Oconomowoc, Wis.): 29-5
9. Mother McAuley High School (Chicago, Ill.): 22-5
10. Howard’s Grove High School (Howard’s Grove, Wis.): 35-5
Region: 7
Rank | High School | Record
1. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 31-0
2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 20-0
3. Millard West High School (Neb.): 22-54.
4. Eagan High School (Eagan, Minn.): 15-3
5. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 13-3
6. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 19-0
7. Mayer Lutheran High School (Mayer, Minn.): 19-1
8. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 11-0
9. Lincoln Southwest High School (Lincoln, Neb.): 18-4
10. Norris High School (Firth, Neb.): 22-2
Region: 8
Rank | High School | Record
1. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 26-0
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 30-3
3. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 17-0
4. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 23-1
5. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 12-2
6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 12-1
7. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 24-2
8. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 14-1
9. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 22-2
10. Bountiful High School (Bountiful, Utah.): 20-2
Region: 9
Rank | High School | Record
1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 26-0
2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 31-4
3. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 23-4
4. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 20-2
5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 23-7
6. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 25-7
7. Lakewood High School (Lakewood, Calif.): 20-3
8. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.): 18-7
9. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.): 27-6
10. Hamilton High School (Chandler, Ariz.): 14-1
Region: 10
Rank | High School | Record
1. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 26-2
2. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 8-2
3. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 31-0
4. C.M. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 19-0
5. Lakeside High School (Seattle, Wash.): 15-0
6. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 17-1
7. Kamehameha Kapalama High School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 7-4
8. South Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 27-9
9. Mead High School (Spokane, Wash.): 13-3
10. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska): 26-4