2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 8

Here are the regional volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of October 20, 2021.
(Click here to see the latest Super 25)
Region: 1
Rank | High School | Record
1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 29-3-3
2. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 39-0
3. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 19-0
4. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 35-7
5. Penfield High School (Penfield, N.Y.): 28-4-2
6. Hopkinton High School (Hopkinton, Mass.): 15-0
7. North Kingstown High School (North Kingston, R.I.): 12-0
8. Bedford High School (Bedford, N.H.): 15-0
9. Portville High School (Portville, N.Y.): 30-4
10. Baker High School (Baldwinsville, N.Y.): 12-4-1
Region: 2
Rank | High School | Record
1. Howard High School (Ellicott City, Md.): 18-0
2. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.): 27-0-1
3. Northern Valley Demarest High School (Demarest, N.J.): 16-0
4. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 18-0
5. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 20-1
6. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.): 11-1
7. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.): 11-1
8. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.): 18-2
9. Loudoun County High School (Leesburg, Va.): 17-2
10. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.): 8-2
Region: 3
Rank | High School | Record
1. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 19-1
2. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 22-2
3. Santa Fe High School (Alchula, Fla.): 22-3
4. Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.): 31-4
5. Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.): 34-2
6. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 41-1
7. Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.): 27-7
8. Collierville High School (Colliervile, Tenn.): 37-7
9. Bayside High School (Daphne, Ala.): 50-6
10. Dorman High School (Roebuck S.C.): 25-4
Region: 4
Rank | High School | Record
1. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 34-3
2. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 37-2
3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 33-5
4. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 31-2
5. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 29-3
6. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 35-4
7. Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.): 30-1
8. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 32-1
9. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 38-8
10. Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville, Ark.): 29-3
Region: 5
Rank | High School | Record
1. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 34-1
2. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 37-1
3. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 27-5
4. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 24-8
5. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.): 48-1
6. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 17-5
7. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 38-2-1
8. Bishop Dwenger (Fort Wayne, Ind.): 9-1
9. Hamilton Southeastern (Fischers, Ind.): 26-3
10. Grand Rapids Christian (Grand Rapids, Mich.): 25-8
Region: 6
Rank | High School | Record
1. Liberty North High School (Liberty, Mo.): 28-3
2. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 48-1
3. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 36-6-1
4. Iowa City Liberty (Appleton, Iowa): 32-4
5. Lafayette Wildwood (Wildwood, Mo.): 30-4-1
6. Montini Catholic High School (Lombard, Ill.): 25-1
7. Oconomowoc High School (Oconomowoc, Wis.): 33-5
8. Mother McAuley High School (Chicago, Ill.): 28-6
9. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.): 27-7
10. Nixa High School (Nixa, Mo.): 21-2
Region: 7
Rank | High School | Record
1. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 31-0
2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 27-0
3. Millard West High School (Neb.): 23-5
4. Eagan High School (Eagan, Minn.): 17-3
5. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 15-3
6. Lincoln Southwest High School (Lincoln, Neb.): 25-4
7. Mayer Lutheran High School (Mayer, Minn.): 21-1
8. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 27-1
9. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 22-1
10. Norris High School (Firth, Neb.): 27-2
Region: 8
Rank | High School | Record
1. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 35-0
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 31-3
3. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 18-1
4. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 24-2
5. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 31-2
6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 14-1
7. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 16-1
8. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 14-2
9. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 24-2
10. Bountiful High School (Bountiful, Utah.): 21-2
Region: 9
Rank | High School | Record
1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 28-0
2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 34-4
3. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 28-4
4. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 22-2
5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 23-7
6. Hamilton High School (Chandler, Ariz.): 16-1
7. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 27-7
8. Lakewood High School (Lakewood, Calif.): 24-3
9. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.): 19-8
10. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.): 28-6
Region: 10
Rank | High School | Record
1. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 26-2
2. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 10-2
3. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 31-0
4. C.M. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 19-0
5. Lakeside High School (Seattle, Wash.): 15-0
6. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 17-1
7. Kamehameha Kapalama High School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 7-4
8. Mead High School (Spokane, Wash.): 13-3
9. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska): 26-4
10. South Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 27-9