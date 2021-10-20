USA Today Sports

2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 8

2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 8

Girls Volleyball

2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 8

By October 20, 2021 11:44 am

By |

Here are the regional volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of October 20, 2021.

(Click here to see the latest Super 25)

Region: 1

Rank | High School | Record

1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 29-3-3

2. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 39-0

3. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 19-0

4. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 35-7

5. Penfield High School (Penfield, N.Y.): 28-4-2

6. Hopkinton High School (Hopkinton, Mass.): 15-0

7. North Kingstown High School (North Kingston, R.I.): 12-0

8. Bedford High School (Bedford, N.H.): 15-0

9. Portville High School (Portville, N.Y.): 30-4

10. Baker High School (Baldwinsville, N.Y.): 12-4-1

 

Region: 2

Rank | High School | Record

1. Howard High School (Ellicott City, Md.): 18-0

2. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.): 27-0-1

3. Northern Valley Demarest High School (Demarest, N.J.): 16-0

4. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 18-0

5. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 20-1

6. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.): 11-1

7. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.): 11-1

8. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.): 18-2

9. Loudoun County High School (Leesburg, Va.): 17-2

10. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.): 8-2

 

Region: 3

Rank | High School | Record

1.  Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 19-1

2. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 22-2

3. Santa Fe High School (Alchula, Fla.): 22-3

4. Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.): 31-4

5. Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.): 34-2

6. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 41-1

7. Brentwood (Brentwood, Tenn.): 27-7

8. Collierville High School (Colliervile, Tenn.): 37-7

9. Bayside High School (Daphne, Ala.): 50-6

10. Dorman High School (Roebuck S.C.): 25-4

 

Region: 4

Rank | High School | Record

1. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 34-3

2. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 37-2

3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 33-5

4. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 31-2

5. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 29-3

6. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 35-4

7. Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.): 30-1

8. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 32-1

9. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 38-8

10. Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville, Ark.): 29-3

 

Region: 5

Rank | High School | Record

1. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 34-1

2. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 37-1

3. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 27-5

4. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 24-8

5. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.): 48-1

6. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 17-5

7. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 38-2-1

8. Bishop Dwenger (Fort Wayne, Ind.): 9-1

9. Hamilton Southeastern (Fischers, Ind.): 26-3

10. Grand Rapids Christian (Grand Rapids, Mich.): 25-8

 

Region: 6

Rank | High School | Record

1. Liberty North High School (Liberty, Mo.): 28-3

2. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 48-1

3. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 36-6-1

4. Iowa City Liberty (Appleton, Iowa): 32-4

5. Lafayette Wildwood (Wildwood, Mo.): 30-4-1

6. Montini Catholic High School (Lombard, Ill.): 25-1

7. Oconomowoc High School (Oconomowoc, Wis.): 33-5

8. Mother McAuley High School (Chicago, Ill.): 28-6

9. Marist High School (Chicago, Ill.): 27-7

10. Nixa High School (Nixa, Mo.): 21-2

 

Region: 7

Rank | High School | Record

1. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 31-0

2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 27-0

3. Millard West High School (Neb.): 23-5

4. Eagan High School (Eagan, Minn.): 17-3

5. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 15-3

6. Lincoln Southwest High School (Lincoln, Neb.): 25-4

7. Mayer Lutheran High School (Mayer, Minn.): 21-1

8. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 27-1

9. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 22-1

10. Norris High School (Firth, Neb.): 27-2

 

Region: 8

Rank | High School | Record

1. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 35-0

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 31-3

3. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 18-1

4. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 24-2

5. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 31-2

6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 14-1

7. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 16-1

8. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 14-2

9. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 24-2

10. Bountiful High School (Bountiful, Utah.): 21-2

 

Region: 9

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 28-0

2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 34-4

3. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 28-4

4. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 22-2

5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 23-7

6. Hamilton High School (Chandler, Ariz.): 16-1

7. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 27-7

8. Lakewood High School (Lakewood, Calif.): 24-3

9. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.): 19-8

10. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.): 28-6

 

Region: 10

Rank | High School | Record

1. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 26-2

2. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 10-2

3. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 31-0

4. C.M. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 19-0

5. Lakeside High School (Seattle, Wash.): 15-0

6. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 17-1

7. Kamehameha Kapalama High School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 7-4

8. Mead High School (Spokane, Wash.): 13-3

9. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska): 26-4

10. South Anchorage High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 27-9

, , , , Girls Volleyball, Volleyball

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home