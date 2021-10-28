2021 AVCA/USA TODAY regional high school volleyball rankings: Week 9

Here are the regional volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of October 27, 2021.
Region: 1
Rank | High School | Record
1. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 37-3-3
2. Victor Senior High School (Victor, N.Y.): 41-1
3. Penfield High School (Penfield, N.Y.): 32-4-2
4. Massapequa High School (Massapequa, N.Y.): 21-0
5. St. Mary’s High School (Lancaster, N.Y.): 36-8
6. Hopkinton High School (Hopkinton, Mass.): 18-0
7. Bedford High School (Bedford, N.H.): 18-0
8. Our Lady of Mercy High School (Rochester, N.Y.): 8-10-1
9. Portville High School (Portville, N.Y.): 32-5
10. North Kingstown High School (North Kingston, R.I.): 14-1
Region: 2
Rank | High School | Record
1. Parkland High School (Allentown, Pa.): 29-0-1
2. Northern Valley Demarest High School (Demarest, N.J.): 18-0
3. Flint Hill High School (Oakton, Va.): 24-1
4. Immaculate Heart Academy (Washington, N.J.): 20-1
5. Howard High School (Ellicott City, Md.): 19-1
6. Academy of the Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.): 21-2
7. North Allegheny (Wexford, Pa.): 13-1
8. Loudoun County High School (Leesburg, Va.): 18-2
9. Georgetown Day High School (Washington, D.C.): 13-1
10. Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.): 10-3
Region: 3
Rank | High School | Record
1. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 25-1
2. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 23-3
3. Santa Fe High School (Alchula, Fla.): 24-3
4. Spain Park (Hoover, Ala.): 44-4
5. Nolensville High School (Nolensville, Tenn.): 42-4
6. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 48-1
7. Green Level High School (Cary, N.C.): 21-1
8. McGill Toolen High School (Mobile, Ala.): 37-11
9. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.): 47-3
10. Dorman High School (Roebuck S.C.): 28-4
Region: 4
Rank | High School | Record
1. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 34-5
2. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 39-2
3. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 35-5
4. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 33-2
5. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 31-3
6. Dawson High School (Pearland, Texas): 37-4
7. Har-Ber (Springdale, Ark.): 31-1
8. St. Mary’s Dominican (New Orleans, La.): 35-1
9. Jackson Academy (Jackson, Miss.): 38-8
10. Fayetteville High School (Fayetteville, Ark.): 29-4
Region: 5
Rank | High School | Record
1. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 36-1
2. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 45-1
3. Assumption High School (Louisville Ky.): 27-5
4. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ny.): 29-9
5. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.): 57-1
t-6. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 18-5
t-6. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 43-2-1
8. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.): 28-6
9. Grand Rapids Christian (Grand Rapids, Mich.): 26-8
10. Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory (Indianapolis, Ind.): 30-3
Region: 6
Rank | High School | Record
1. Liberty North High School (Liberty, Mo.): 30-3
2. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 49-1
3. Lafayette Wildwood (Wildwood, Mo.): 30-4-1
4. Oconomowoc High School (Oconomowoc, Wis.): 34-5
5. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 37-6-1
6. Montini Catholic High School (Lombard, Ill.): 28-1
7. Liberty High School (Liberty, Mo.): 26-4
8. Iowa City Liberty (Appleton, Iowa): 33-4
9. Nixa High School (Nixa, Mo.): 29-4
10. Lyons High School (Lagrange, Ill.): 30-3
Region: 7
Rank | High School | Record
1. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 34-0
2. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 28-0
3. Eagan High School (Eagan, Minn.): 23-3
4. Lincoln Southwest High School (Lincoln, Neb.): 28-4
5. Sioux Falls Washington (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 24-1
6. Millard West High School (Millard, Neb.): 24-6
7. Eden Prairie High School (Eden Prairie, Minn.): 17-6
8. Century High School (Bismarck, N.D.): 29-1
9. O’Gorman High School (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 16-4
10. Norris High School (Firth, Neb.): 30-2
Region: 8
Rank | High School | Record
1. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 36-0
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.): 32-3
3. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 19-1
4. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 26-2
5. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 35-2
6. La Cueva High School (Albuquerque, N.M.): 16-1
7. Centennial High School (Las Cruces, N.M.): 17-1
8. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 15-2
9. Copper Hills High School (West Jordan, Utah): 24-2
10. Bountiful High School (Bountiful, Utah.): 22-3
Region: 9
Rank | High School | Record
1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 28-0
2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 33-4
3. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 30-4
4. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield Calif.): 24-2
5. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 26-7
6. Hamilton High School (Chandler, Ariz.): 18-1
7. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 27-7
8. Lakewood High School (Lakewood, Calif.): 24-3
9. Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, Calif.): 19-8
10. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.): 29-7
Region: 10
Rank | High School | Record
1. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 32-2
2. C.M. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 19-0
3. Sugar-Salem High School (Sugar City, Idaho): 31-0
4. Punahou School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 10-2
5. Lakeside High School (Seattle, Wash.): 15-0
6. Billings West High School (Billings, Mont.): 17-1
7. Iolani High School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 10-4
8. Dimond High School (Anchorage, Alaska): 35-6
9. Mead High School (Spokane, Wash.): 13-3
10. Colony High School (Palmer, Alaska): 26-4