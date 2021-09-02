2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings: Week 1

Here is the Super 25 volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of September 2, 2021.
Rank | High School | Record
1. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.): 5-0
2. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 4-0
3. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 19-1
4. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 11-1
5. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 12-0
6. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 24-2
7. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 1-0
8. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.): 10-0
9. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 12-0
10. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 1-0
11. Spain Park High School (Birmingham, Ala.): 13-0
12. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.): 7-0
13. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 18-3
14. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 5-1
15. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 6-0
16. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.): 17-1
17. St. Pius X (Atlanta, Ga.): 8-0
18. Mount Notre Dame High School (Cincinnati, Ohio): 3-0
19. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 1-0
20. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 0-0
21. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.): 0-0
22. Pleasant Valley High School (Bittendorf, Iowa): 3-1
23. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 8-3
24. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 19-5
25. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 1-0