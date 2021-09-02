USA Today Sports

2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings: Week 1

Girls Volleyball Super 25

September 2, 2021

Here is the Super 25 volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of September 2, 2021.

Rank | High School | Record

1. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.): 5-0

2. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 4-0

3. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 19-1

4. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 11-1

5. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 12-0

6. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 24-2

7. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 1-0

8. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.): 10-0

9. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 12-0

10. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 1-0

11. Spain Park High School (Birmingham, Ala.): 13-0

12. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.): 7-0

13. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 18-3

14. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 5-1

15. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 6-0

16. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.): 17-1

17. St. Pius X (Atlanta, Ga.): 8-0

18. Mount Notre Dame High School (Cincinnati, Ohio): 3-0

19. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 1-0

20. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 0-0

21. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.): 0-0

22. Pleasant Valley High School (Bittendorf, Iowa): 3-1

23. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 8-3

24. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 19-5

25. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 1-0

