Final 2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings

November 24, 2021

Here is the final Super 25 volleyball rankings of the 2021 season via the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 35-0

2. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.): 35-5

3. Sante Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.): 25-3

4. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 47-2

5. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 53-1

6. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 36-6

7. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 40-0

8. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 40-2

9. Keller High School (Keller, Texas): 32-13

10. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield, Calif.): 28-3

11. Green Level High School (Gary, N.C.): 25-1

12. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 34-0

13. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 34-2

14. Lansing High School (Lansing, Kan.): 40-1

15. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 32-2

16. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 35-2

17. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 28-9

18. Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas): 42-6

19. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 37-4

20. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.): 30-6

21. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 54-1

22. Dawson Martin High School (Pearland, Texas): 41-5

23. C.M. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 26-0

24. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.): 64-1

25. Plant High School (Tampa, Fla.): 26-5

