Final 2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings

Here is the final Super 25 volleyball rankings of the 2021 season via the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
Rank | High School | Record
1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 35-0
2. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.): 35-5
3. Sante Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.): 25-3
4. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 47-2
5. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 53-1
6. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 36-6
7. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 40-0
8. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 40-2
9. Keller High School (Keller, Texas): 32-13
10. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield, Calif.): 28-3
11. Green Level High School (Gary, N.C.): 25-1
12. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 34-0
13. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 34-2
14. Lansing High School (Lansing, Kan.): 40-1
15. Laramie High School (Laramie, Wyo.): 32-2
16. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 35-2
17. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 28-9
18. Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas): 42-6
19. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 37-4
20. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.): 30-6
21. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 54-1
22. Dawson Martin High School (Pearland, Texas): 41-5
23. C.M. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 26-0
24. Notre Dame Prep (Pontiac, Mich.): 64-1
25. Plant High School (Tampa, Fla.): 26-5