2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings

Here are the Super 25 volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of August 27, 2021.
Rank | High School | Record
1. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.): 3-0
2. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 15-1
3. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 0-0
4. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 13-1
5. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 6-0
6. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 0-0
7. Skutt Catholic High School (Omaha, Neb.): 0-0
8. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 0-0
9. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 0-0
10. Liberty North High School (Liberty, Mo.): 0-0
11. Spain Park High School (Birmingham, Ala.): 5-0
12. The Woodlands High School (The Woodlands, Texas): 19-0
13. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 0-0
14. Mount Notre Dame High School (Cincinnati, Ohio): 0-0
15. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 14-0
16. Lansing High School (Lansing, Kan.): 0-0
17. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.): 11-0
18. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 0-0
19. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 0-0
20. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.): 8-0
21. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.): 0-0
22. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 0-0
23. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Penn.): 0-0
24. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 0-0
25. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 0-0