2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings

Girls Volleyball Super 25

By August 27, 2021 10:49 am

Here are the Super 25 volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of August 27, 2021.

Rank | High School | Record

1. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.): 3-0

2. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 15-1

3. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 0-0

4. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 13-1

5. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 6-0

6. Cathedral Catholic High School (San Diego, Calif.): 0-0

7. Skutt Catholic High School (Omaha, Neb.): 0-0

8. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 0-0

9. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 0-0

10. Liberty North High School (Liberty, Mo.): 0-0

11. Spain Park High School (Birmingham, Ala.): 5-0

12. The Woodlands High School (The Woodlands, Texas): 19-0

13. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 0-0

14. Mount Notre Dame High School (Cincinnati, Ohio): 0-0

15. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 14-0

16. Lansing High School (Lansing, Kan.): 0-0

17. Sequoyah High School (Canton, Ga.): 11-0

18. Appleton North High School (Appleton, Wis.): 0-0

19. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 0-0

20. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.): 8-0

21. Redondo Union High School (Redondo Beach, Calif.): 0-0

22. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 0-0

23. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Penn.): 0-0

24. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 0-0

25. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 0-0

