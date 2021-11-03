USA Today Sports

2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings: Week 10

Girls Volleyball Super 25

By November 3, 2021 6:00 am

Here is the Super 25 volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of November 3, 2021.

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 28-0

2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 33-4

3. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 25-1

4. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 40-2

5. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.): 30-4

6. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 46-1

7. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 35-2

8. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 36-0

9. Spain Park High School (Hoover, Ala.): 44-4

10. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 39-2

11. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield, Calif.): 24-2

12. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 30-0

13. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 34-2

14. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.): 32-9

15. Dawson Martin High School (Pearland, Texas): 38-4

16. Lansing High School (Lansing, Kan.): 40-1

17. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 19-1

18. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 26-7

19. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 36-1

20. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 36-5

21. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 33-3

22. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.): 30-6

23. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 51-1

24. C.M. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 23-0

25. Nolensville High School (Nolensville Tenn.): 42-4

