2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings: Week 10

Here is the Super 25 volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of November 3, 2021.
Rank | High School | Record
1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 28-0
2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 33-4
3. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 25-1
4. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 40-2
5. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.): 30-4
6. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 46-1
7. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 35-2
8. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 36-0
9. Spain Park High School (Hoover, Ala.): 44-4
10. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 39-2
11. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield, Calif.): 24-2
12. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 30-0
13. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 34-2
14. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.): 32-9
15. Dawson Martin High School (Pearland, Texas): 38-4
16. Lansing High School (Lansing, Kan.): 40-1
17. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 19-1
18. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 26-7
19. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 36-1
20. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 36-5
21. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 33-3
22. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.): 30-6
23. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 51-1
24. C.M. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 23-0
25. Nolensville High School (Nolensville Tenn.): 42-4