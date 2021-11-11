USA Today Sports

2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings: Week 11

2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings: Week 11

Girls Volleyball Super 25

2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings: Week 11

By November 11, 2021 11:18 am

By |

Here is the Super 25 volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of November 11, 2021.

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 31-0

2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 35-5

3. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 28-1

4. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 42-2

5. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.): 33-4

6. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 48-1

7. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 40-0

8. Dawson Martin High School (Pearland, Texas): 40-4

9. Spain Park High School (Hoover, Ala.): 47-4

10. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 40-2

11. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield, Calif.): 28-2

12. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 31-0

13. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 34-2

14. Lansing High School (Lansing, Kan.): 40-1

15. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.): 30-6

16. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 22-2

17. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 38-6

18. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 27-8

19. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 35-2

20. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 35-3

21. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 36-3

22. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 54-1

23. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 49-2-1

24. C.M. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 26-0

25. Sante Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.): 25-3

, , , , Girls Volleyball, Girls Volleyball Super 25, Super 25, Volleyball

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home