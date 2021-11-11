2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings: Week 11

Here is the Super 25 volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of November 11, 2021.
Rank | High School | Record
1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 31-0
2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 35-5
3. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 28-1
4. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 42-2
5. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.): 33-4
6. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 48-1
7. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 40-0
8. Dawson Martin High School (Pearland, Texas): 40-4
9. Spain Park High School (Hoover, Ala.): 47-4
10. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 40-2
11. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield, Calif.): 28-2
12. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 31-0
13. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 34-2
14. Lansing High School (Lansing, Kan.): 40-1
15. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.): 30-6
16. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 22-2
17. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 38-6
18. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 27-8
19. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 35-2
20. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 35-3
21. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 36-3
22. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 54-1
23. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 49-2-1
24. C.M. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 26-0
25. Sante Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.): 25-3