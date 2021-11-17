2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings: Week 12

USA Today Sports

Here is the Super 25 volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of November 17, 2021.

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 33-0

2. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 30-1

3. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.): 35-4

4. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 45-2

5. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 48-1

6. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 36-6

7. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 40-0

8. Blue Valley North High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 40-2

9. Keller High School (Keller, Texas): 31-12

10. Sante Fe High School (Alachua, Fla.): 25-3

11. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield, Calif.): 28-3

12. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 34-0

13. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 34-2

14. Lansing High School (Lansing, Kan.): 40-1

15. McCutcheon High School (Lafayette, Ind.): 30-6

16. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 22-2

17. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 28-9

18. Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas): 40-6

19. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 35-2

20. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 37-4

21. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 54-1

22. Dawson Martin High School (Pearland, Texas): 41-5

23. Hudsonville High School (Hudsonville, Mich.): 51-2-1

24. C.M. Russell High School (Great Falls, Mont.): 26-0

25. Green Level High School (Gary, N.C.): 25-1

