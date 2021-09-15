2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings: Week 3

Here is the Super 25 volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of September 15, 2021.
Rank | High School | Record
1. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.): 15-0
2. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 7-0
3. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 15-1
4. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 22-2
5. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 10-0
6. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 25-3
7. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 5-0
8. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 29-2
9. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 9-0
10. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 7-0
11. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 9-0
12. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 12-1
13. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.): 14-5
14. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 17-1
15. Village Christian School (Sun Valley, Calif.): 10-3
16. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 5-1
17. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.): 6-3
18. Nixa High School (Nixa, Mo.): 4-0
19. Grandview High School (Aurora, Colo.): 8-0
20. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 14-0
21. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 23-5
22. Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake (Burnt Hills, N.Y.): 8-0
23. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 12-0
24. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 22-2
25. North Allegheny High School (Wexford, Pa.): 2-0