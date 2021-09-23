2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings: Week 4

Here is the Super 25 volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of September 23, 2021.
Rank | High School | Record
1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 15-0
2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 21-2
3. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 23-2
4. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 26-3
5. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.): 15-5
6. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.): 18-3
7. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 29-1
8. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 11-0
9. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 10-0
10. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 30-2
11. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 12-0
12. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 10-0
13. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 13-2
14. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 16-0
15. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 13-2
16. Nixa High School (Nixa, Mo.): 9-0
17. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 21-0
18. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 9-0
19. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 27-0
20. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 24-5
21. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield, Calif.): 13-5
22. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 14-2
23. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 20-1
24. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 13-5
25. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 5-1