2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings: Week 4

By September 23, 2021 4:42 pm

Here is the Super 25 volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of September 23, 2021.

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 15-0

2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 21-2

3. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 23-2

4. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 26-3

5. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.): 15-5

6. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.): 18-3

7. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 29-1

8. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 11-0

9. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 10-0

10. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 30-2

11. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 12-0

12. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 10-0

13. St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio): 13-2

14. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 16-0

15. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 13-2

16. Nixa High School (Nixa, Mo.): 9-0

17. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 21-0

18. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 9-0

19. Dike-New Hartford High School (Dike, Iowa): 27-0

20. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 24-5

21. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield, Calif.): 13-5

22. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 14-2

23. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 20-1

24. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 13-5

25. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 5-1

