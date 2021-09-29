2021 AVCA/USA TODAY Super 25 national high school volleyball rankings: Week 5

USA Today Sports

Here is the Super 25 volleyball rankings via the American Volleyball Coaches Association as of September 29, 2021.

Rank | High School | Record

1. Marymount High School (Los Angeles, Calif.): 15-0

2. Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.): 23-2

3. Eaton High School (Ft. Worth, Texas): 25-2

4. Flower Mound High School (Flower Mound, Texas): 32-3

5. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.): 15-4

6. Ponte Vedra High School (Ponte Vedra, Fla.): 13-0

7. St. Pius X Catholic High School (Atlanta, Ga.): 38-1

8. St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Overland Park, Kan.): 21-1

9. Brandeis High School (San Antonio, Texas): 32-2

10. Washburn Rural High School (Topeka, Kan.): 18-0

11. Wayzata High School (Plymouth, Minn.): 16-0

12. Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.): 21-0

13. Papillion-LaVista South High School (Papillion, Neb.): 23-0

14. Marin Catholic High School (Kentfield, Calif.): 17-2

15. Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): 20-2

16. Skyview High School (Nampa, Idaho): 13-2

17. Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.): 12-0

18. Highland Park High School (Dallas, Texas): 26-5

19. Sacred Heart Academy (Louisville, Ky.): 17-5

20. Marian High School (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.): 23-1

21. Mira Costa High School (Manhattan Beach, Calif.): 13-5

22. Lafayette-Wildwood (Wildwood, Mo.): 19-2-1

23. Iolani School (Honolulu, Hawaii): 7-1

24. Assumption High School (Louisville, Ky.): 18-4

25. Martin High School (Arlington, Texas): 25-2

